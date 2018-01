news

The sons of Black Stars skipper, Asamoah Gyan seems to have inherited their father's musical talent.

In a video posted on Instagram by the Black Stars captain, his three sons were singing and rapping along to Michael Dapaah's viral song of 2017 – 'Man’s Not Hot'.

READ MORE: Gyan, Ayew named among 50 Most Influential Young Ghanaians

The eldest of the three is the real star of the show, although the middle one isn't bad at all.

Meanwhile, Asamoah Gyan is set to release a new track with Bisa Kdei titled "Hammer".