Video :  Atsu told Newcastle goalie where to dive to save Andre Ayew's penalty


Andre Ayew’s penalty was stopped by Newcastle United goalkeeper with the assistance of compatriot Christian Atsu.

play
Christian Atsu was the reason why Newcastle United managed to beat Andre Ayew’s West Ham United on Saturday in the English Premier League, as he scored and also helped his goalkeeper Rob Elliot to save his Black Stars teammate’s penalty.

In an eventful match at London Stadium, Senegalese midfielder Henri Saivet played a big role in two goals inside in the first 10 minutes.

First, his loose pass was picked up by Hammers forward Marko Arnautovic, who raced into the area before slotting past Rob Elliot.

READ MORE: Good News Galatasaray comes to Emmanuel Eboue rescue

That lead lasted only four minutes as Saivet - making his first league start under Benitez - atoned for his error with a 25-yard free-kick that sneaked inside Adrian's near post.

The visitors hit the woodwork twice before they went in front, when Mo Diame fired in from Christian Atsu's pass.

But they almost ceded their lead immediately - the Hammers winning a penalty when Michail Antonio was brought down by Ciaran Clark, only for Elliot to save Andre Ayew's low effort.

Atsu soon made it 3-1 with a poked finish after a swift break, but David Moyes' side gave themselves more than a fighting chance when Ayew smashed home after Andy Carroll's header was parried.

Newcastle survived a frantic closing spell to secure a victory that brought relief for the travelling fans.

 

