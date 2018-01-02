Video :  This is how Gyan marked 31st night in church

news

Asamoah Gyan spent the 31st night in church like many other Ghanaians and he stole the show with his dancing skills.

The 32-year-old striker aside been known for his excellent goal scoring prowess, is popular for his ability to entertain fans with music and dance.

Not much is known of Gyan’s affection for religious stuffs, but he exhibited it on a day that most Ghanaians usually find themselves in the house of God.

He danced like no one’s business in the midst of other members of the congregation and his G-unit members.

Gyan after the service took to his Instagram page and shared the video, yet he didn’t make the name of he church where he worshipped public.