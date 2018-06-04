Home > Sports > Football >

Vital statistics after first round of the Zylofon Premier League


Medeama complted the first half of the league as leaders, while Wa All Stars have been rocked bottom of the league ladder

  Published:
General statistics

The Ghana Premier League has recorded 239 goals after the first round of the Zylofon Premier League

The total number of matches played in the first round of the Zylofon Premier League Premier League are 115 matches, with five remaining outstanding.

Hence an average of 2.08 goals per game.

Match day 6 and day 11 recorded 21 goals which were the highest number of goals on a match day.

 

Statistics on clubs

Medeama SC finished the first round on top of the league ladder with 27 points. Last season WAFA occupied the league log after the first round but in the end they were beaten to the league title by Aduana Stars.

WAFA are the highest scoring club, having registered 22 goals.

Medeama and Inter Allies won most matches after the first round- Eight apiece.

Wa All Stars scored the least number of goals- Eight (8) goals.

AshGold have had meanest defence, having conceded nine (9) which were the least number of goals after the first round.

Wa All Stars and Ebusua Dwarf conceded the highest number of goals- 20 each.

Aduana Stars 6-0 win against Inter Allies recorded the highest scoreline in Zylofon Premier League after the first round. It also equaled Ghana Premier League all-time record for the highest margin of victory.

Inter Allies and Medeama had the best home record in the first round of the league. They won all their seven (7) home league games to record 21 points.

Wa All Stars completed the first half of the season with the worst home record. They won two, drew two and lost three.

Aduana Stars and Karela scored the highest number of goals at home- 15 goals each.

The league champions two seasons ago have registered the least number of home goals.

Ashanti Gold and Inter Allies were the only sides that didn't concede a goal at home. However, Inter Allies played seven games at home, whereas the Miners have played six home league games. Thy have one outstanding home clash against Aduana Stars. Inter Allies scored 11 goals, whereas AshGold scored seven.

WAFA were the best team in away ties. They won three, drew one and lost four to amass eight points.

The team with the worst record on the road were Techiman Eleven Wonders, having lost seven and drawn one of the eight games played.

 

Statistics on individual players

Yahaya Mohammed scored first hat-trick of the season as Aduana Stars thrashed Inter Allies 6-0

Willam Opoku Mensah was the second player bag a hat-trick. He scored three goals in Karela’s 3-1 win over Hearts of Oak.

Hafiz Konkoni of Bechem United scored eight (8) goals to emerge as the leading top scorer after the first round of the league

