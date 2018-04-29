WAFA annihilate Dreams FC 5-0

news

WAFA SC recaptured their verve by thumping Dreams FC 5-0 at home on Saturday to announce their return to rich form.

Charles Boateng bagged a brace as the Academy Boys ruthlessly questioned Dreams FC's title credentials.

Three minutes into the match, the two-goal hero found Justice Amate with a perfect pass inside the box to connect home for the opening goal.

Thirty minutes later, Richard Danso was located inside the box by midfielder Umar Basiru to tap in for the second.

After the break, WAFA were still dominant and were winning all the second balls in their half helped pile pressure on the visitors.

On 63 minutes, Amte intelligently threaded a pass to Charles Boateng inside the box and the latter drilled under the arms of Amoako.

Substitute Augustine Boakye scored a screamer to make it four by the 85th minute.

The winger controlled and with a snapshot shot smashed it over goalkeeper Isaac Amoako who looked helpless.

On the 90th minute, Boateng slotted home on a one-v-one with the goalkeeper Amoako to complete the demolition exercise.