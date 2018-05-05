Home > Sports > Football >

WAFA players Inusah Adams and Ransford Darko complete SHS


The two players who were students of the Comboni Technical Senior High School in Sogakope wrote their final papers a week ago.

WAFA pair Adam Inusah and Ransford Darko have completed their Senior Secondary education after writing the final West Africa Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

The Business students, the two were able to combine education with their profession, something unusual among football players.

 

They will thus rejoin their teammates in camp after being excused by management of the club to undertake their examination in school.

Adam Inusah and Ransford Darko are first team players and will be available for selection for the team’s next league match.

