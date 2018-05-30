Wagner rewarded with new deal after Huddersfield survival

Home > Sports > Football >

Huddersfield manager David Wagner has been given a new three-year contract as a reward for keeping his club in the Premier League.

Wagner had 12 months left on his previous deal, but Huddersfield have moved to secure his future amid reported interest in the German from several European teams.

"The decision to extend my stay at this club was not a difficult one," Wagner said on Wednesday.

"The relationship I have with (chairman) Dean (Hoyle), the rest of the board, the staff and the supporters is special.

"We've achieved some incredible things together in two and a half years and now I'm excited about the future.

"We still have a lot of work to do as we adapt to life in the Premier League, but this club and its people have the ambition, desire and attitude to take this challenge on.

"Finally, a message to Huddersfield Town fans everywhere. Thank you for the support you have shown us and the players since I joined the club; it's been such a big factor in the success we've enjoyed."

Wagner, 46, has become one of the most highly-respected coaches in England since arriving as an unknown in November 2015.

The former Borussia Dortmund reserve-team coach steered Huddersfield away from relegation trouble before enjoying a remarkable first full season in charge.

Huddersfield ended their 45-year absence from the top-flight by beating Reading in a penalty shoot-out in the Championship play-off final at Wembley.

Although Huddersfield were big favourites for an instant return to the second tier, Wagner defied the odds again to secure another season in the Premier League.

Huddersfield weren't intimidated by the English elite, beating Manchester United 2-1 and drawing with champions Manchester City and Chelsea to earn a 16th place finish.

