Mubarak Wakaso set to rejoin Black Stars team for Iceland friendly


  • Published:

Deportivo Alaves midfielder Mubarak Wakaso will leave Accra on Saturday to join the Black Stars team in Iceland ahead of game against Iceland in Reykjavik.

Mubarak Wakaso together and Torino midfielder Afriyie Acquah were expected to travel with the Black Stars team to Japan but the duo withdrew from Ghana’s friendly games against Japan and Iceland due to disagreements over appearance fees.

Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah confirmed that the pair opted out of the matches after being told they would receive an appearance fee of $2000 for each game instead of the usual $5000 the players get per friendly.

The Deportivo Alaves is expected to take off from Accra today to join his team mates in Iceland tomorrow after his ticket has been sent to him.

This means the 27-year old midfielder will be available for selection in next Thursday’s game at the 15,000 capacity Laugardalsvöllur Stadium in Reykjavik.

Black Stars touched down safely in Reykjavik on Friday night ahead of Iceland clash.

