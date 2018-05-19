news

Ghana midfielder Mubarak Wakaso plans to sit down with Deportivo Alaves as the club prepares for impending departure of some of their players.

It has been reported that Wakaso, who joined Alaves at the start of the season on a one-year deal, is weighing his options in the upcoming summer transfer window after failing to secure a move to Getafe in the winter window.

The 27-year-old enforcer is set to hold a meeting on Monday with the club’s Sporting Director Sergio Fernández to discuss the way forward.

Wakaso has had a decent stint at club since joining from Greek giants Panathinaikos prior to the start of season.

After a difficult start to the campaign, Wakaso and his teammates managed to guarantee relegation survival for Deportivo Alaves in the Spanish top-flight.