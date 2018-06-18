Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Wales star Allen boosts Stoke with new contract


Football Wales star Allen boosts Stoke with new contract

Wales international Joe Allen says he will make up for his failing to save Stoke City from relegation by helping them regain their Premier League status after signing a four year contract on Monday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Wales international midfielder Joe Allen signed a new four year contract with second tier Stoke City saying he owes it to them to get them back into the Premier League after failing to keep them up last term play

Wales international midfielder Joe Allen signed a new four year contract with second tier Stoke City saying he owes it to them to get them back into the Premier League after failing to keep them up last term

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Wales international Joe Allen says he will make up for his failing to save Stoke City from relegation by helping them regain their Premier League status after signing a four year contract on Monday.

The 28-year-old midfielder -- an integral part of the Wales team that reached the Euro 2016 semi-finals losing to eventual champions Portugal -- said he and his team-mates had to accept responsibility for Stoke losing their elite status after a 10 year stay.

Allen's decision to remain will be a boost to Gary Rowett, who took over as manager after Paul Lambert left following Stoke's relegation.

"As players we have to shoulder responsibility for what happened last season," Allen told stokecityfc.com.

"Sometimes in football when things go wrong players try to wash their hands of it but I'm hoping a few more of the lads will have the same target of trying to set the record straight and helping the club bounce straight back."

Unlike Allen some have decided to move elsewhere.

Egyptian international Ramadan Sobhi is joining Premier League side Huddersfield whilst Austrian defender Kevin Wimmer has moved to Bundesliga club Hannover on loan.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

World Cup 2018: Mohamed Salah receives gigantic cake from Russian fans on his birthday World Cup 2018 Mohamed Salah receives gigantic cake from Russian fans on his birthday
Ghanaian Players Abroad: Afriyie Acquah denies snubbing Black Stars because of $2000 Ghanaian Players Abroad Afriyie Acquah denies snubbing Black Stars because of $2000
Football: Low turnout but warm welcome for England in Volgograd Football Low turnout but warm welcome for England in Volgograd
Football: Twitter lights up for rival '#WordCup' Football Twitter lights up for rival '#WordCup'
Football: Russia 'know how to stop' Egypt's Salah Football Russia 'know how to stop' Egypt's Salah
World Cup 2018: Ebusua Dwarfs bankroller is dead World Cup 2018 Ebusua Dwarfs bankroller is dead

Recommended Videos

Russia 2018: World Cup match preview Russia V Saudi Arabia Russia 2018 World Cup match preview Russia V Saudi Arabia
Sammy Kuffour: Michael Essien is the best player I have ever played with Sammy Kuffour Michael Essien is the best player I have ever played with
Anas Expose #12: Government petitions High Court to dissolve GFA Anas Expose #12 Government petitions High Court to dissolve GFA



Top Articles

1 The Numbers All the vital statistics of the FIFA World Cupbullet
2 World Cup 2018 Cristiano Ronaldo 'accepts two-year prison sentence'...bullet
3 Number 12 Anas demanded $150K to cancel screening of exposé – Kwesi...bullet
4 Pulse Sports Exclusive Thomas Partey talks about Black Stars...bullet
5 Football Ronaldo hat-trick steals the show as Portugal and Spain...bullet
6 Russia 2018 Startimes outdoor streaming service for World Cupbullet
7 Football Germany 'under pressure' after Mexico World Cup...bullet
8 Photos Meet Kwesi Nyantakyi's beautiful first wife and...bullet
9 World Cup 2018 Three things we learned today at the...bullet
10 Football Mexico stun Germany as Brazil are held at...bullet

Top Videos

1 Ghost Goal Italian referee shows remorse for disallowing Muntari’s goalbullet
2 Video Sannie Daara received GHC 4,000 bribe in Anas exposébullet
3 Video Watch how Essien and his Chelsea legends suffered 4-1 defeatbullet
4 Back to the Roots Memphis Depay dancing ‘adobe’ in Cape Coastbullet
5 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
6 Video GFA Exco member Doku caught on camera receiving bribebullet
7 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apartbullet
8 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed goal...bullet
9 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
10 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows...bullet

Football

Ghanaian Players Abroad Thomas Partey swerves Shatta Wale to pick Stonebwoy as favourite
The new bust on the left is deemed a better likeness than the controversial original at Cristiano Ronaldo International Airport at Funchal, Madeira
Football Ronaldo bust swapped at Madeira airport
Japan will face Colombia on Tuesday in their first Russia 2018 World Cup match
Football Psychic parrot tips Japan to fall off perch in Russia
Harry Kane will captain England in their World Cup opener against Tunisia
Football England expects as dark horses Belgium launch World Cup campaign