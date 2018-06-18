Wales star Allen boosts Stoke with new contract

news

Wales international Joe Allen says he will make up for his failing to save Stoke City from relegation by helping them regain their Premier League status after signing a four year contract on Monday.

The 28-year-old midfielder -- an integral part of the Wales team that reached the Euro 2016 semi-finals losing to eventual champions Portugal -- said he and his team-mates had to accept responsibility for Stoke losing their elite status after a 10 year stay.

Allen's decision to remain will be a boost to Gary Rowett, who took over as manager after Paul Lambert left following Stoke's relegation.

"As players we have to shoulder responsibility for what happened last season," Allen told stokecityfc.com.

"Sometimes in football when things go wrong players try to wash their hands of it but I'm hoping a few more of the lads will have the same target of trying to set the record straight and helping the club bounce straight back."

Unlike Allen some have decided to move elsewhere.

Egyptian international Ramadan Sobhi is joining Premier League side Huddersfield whilst Austrian defender Kevin Wimmer has moved to Bundesliga club Hannover on loan.