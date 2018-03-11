Watch Albert Adomah's goal against Wolverhampton

news

Albert Adomah was on the scoresheet again as Aston Villa demolished Championship leaders, Wolverhampton 4:1 at the Villa Park on Saturday to maintain their promotion challenge.

The Ghanaian winger broke the deadlock of the game in the 8th minute but his equalizer was cancelled out by a Diogo Jota equalizer in the 20 the minute.

However, Steve Bruce's men struck twice in five minutes through James Chester in the 57th minute and Lewis Grabban in the 62nd minute before Birkir Bjarnason climbed off the bench to complete victory in the 85th minute.

Adomah, however, was shown a yellow in the 44th minute and was adjudged the man of the match.