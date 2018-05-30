Watch Emmanuel Boateng's debut goal for Ghana

news

Emmanuel Boateng registered his first goal for the Black Stars as Ghana defeated Japan 2-0 on Wednesday at the Nissan International Sports Stadium.

Thomas Partey who was handed the opportunity to lead the team by James Kwesi Appiah gave the Black Stars the lead in the early stages of the game from a sensational freekick.

The Japanese controlled the ball in greater part of the first half, but they failed to break the Ghana defence line which had Rashid Sumaila and Nicholas Opoku providing a cover for Richard Ofori in post and the former Wa All Stars goalie also denied the Asians the few instances they came close to scoring.

Back from recess the Japanese upped their game in their quest to find the equaliser, yet it was the Black Stars who managed to punish them against the run of play when Emmanuel Boateng’s header beat his marker, but he was brought down in the 18-yard box. Ghana were awarded a penalty and the Levante attacker who scored a hat-trick against Barcelona in confidence stepped up to score from the spot kick to register his debut Black Stars goal in the 52th minute.

The Japanese although, after conceding the second continued to dominate their Ghanaian conterparts yet they could create decent opportunities and allowed Ghana to scare them any time they break on the counter.

Richard Ofori in the second half made some phenomenal saves to prove his mettle in the Ghana post.

Richard Dwamena came on as a second half substitute, replacing Frank Acheampong, whereas debutant Kwasi Okyere wreidt of Bayern Munich came on for Emmanuel Boaten.

Japan had the legendary Honda starting the game while Okazake of Leicester City and former Manchester United midfielder Shingi Kagawa were introduced in the second half.

Ghana will take on Iceland on 6 June as the European prepare for the FIFA World Cup which kicks off on June 14.

Starting line up: Ofori, Yiadom, Lumor, Sumaila, Opoku, Attamah, Sackey, Acheampong, Boateng, Partey, Ampomah