Watch Frank Acheampong fifth goal of the season for his Chinese outfit


The Black Stars midfielder hit the back of the net as Tianjin TEDA secured a 1-1 draw against Shanghai SIPG

Frank Acheampong was on the scoresheet as Tianjin TEDA held Shanghai SIPG to a one all draw on Sunday in the Chinese Super League.

The former Anderlecht midfielder broke the deadlock of the game in the 6 minute, Wenjun Lu snatched the equalizer in the 57th minute for the hosts through a tap in.

The goal was Frank Acheampong’s 5 goal of the season for Tianjin TEDA who are 6 on the league log.

The Ghanaian has been in a spectacular form since joining the Chinese outfit from Anderlecht in the Belgian topflight league.

Below is Acheampong’s goal against Shanghai SIPG.

