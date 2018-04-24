The Black Stars midfielder hit the back of the net as Tianjin TEDA secured a 1-1 draw against Shanghai SIPG
The former Anderlecht midfielder broke the deadlock of the game in the 6 minute, Wenjun Lu snatched the equalizer in the 57th minute for the hosts through a tap in.
The goal was Frank Acheampong’s 5 goal of the season for Tianjin TEDA who are 6 on the league log.
The Ghanaian has been in a spectacular form since joining the Chinese outfit from Anderlecht in the Belgian topflight league.
Below is Acheampong’s goal against Shanghai SIPG.