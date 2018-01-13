Home > Sports > Football >

Watch goals and assists of Africa's most expensive player

Cedric Bakambu has joined Chinese Super League side to shatter Mohamed Salah’s record as the most expensive African player

Villarreal forward Cedric Bakambu has completed his record move to Chinese side Beijing Guoan to emerge as the new African most expensive footballer.

It is understood that the Beijing based side have not only agreed to pay the £35m release clause in the 26-year-old’s contract, but will settle all the imposed tax on the star - which will total around £30m, hence increase the total sum for his signature to about £65m.

Bakambu’s transfer to China will top Mohamed Salah (£34.3m) and Sadio Mane (£34m) as the most expensive African player of all time.

On the other hand, the deal will also top Guinea international Naby Keita’s pending transfer to Liverpool next summer after agreeing to a £57m move in the summer of 2018 from RB Leipzig.

The move by Cedric Bakambu to the Chinese Super Ligue has ended speculations that he was set to join a Premier League side after having been linked with clubs like Newcastle, West Brom, Tottenham and West Ham United.

The DR Congo made his breakthrough with French side Sochaux before signing for Turkish club Bursaspor in 2014.

But after netting 13 times in 27 appearances he was off to Villarreal the following summer.

