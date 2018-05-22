Home > Sports > Football >

Watch how Essien and his Chelsea Legends suffered 4-1 defeat


Former Ghana international Michael Essien starred as Chelsea Legends lost 4-1 to Inter Milan Forever in a game to honour the memory of former England Captain Ray Wilkins who passed on early this year.

The Ghanaian, who plays for Persib Bandung in Indonesia, has been an ambassador for the club and was invited for the game on Friday.

The Inter Milan legends team called Inter Forever beat the the Chelsea Legends squad in a friendly at Stamford Bridge on Friday, winning 4-1. The match was played in memory of Ray Wilkins, a club icon who died in April.

There were a host of stars who featured for either side, including Hernan Crespo, Michael Ballack, Eidur Gudjohnsen and Michael Essien. Gianluca Vialli was Chelsea's manager for the occasion.

Roberto Di Matteo, the Champions League winning Coach of the club scored first goal.

However, Marco Matterazzi and David Suaozo scored twice each for the Italians who were rampant in the first half. They could have scored even more, but Carlo Cudicini was on point in the Blues goal, turning back the clock.

