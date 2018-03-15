Home > Sports > Football >

Watch how Hearts thrashed Kotoko eaxctly 18 years today


Video Watch how Hearts thrashed Kotoko eaxctly 18 years today

On 15th March, 2000 the Phobians handed the Porcupine Warriors their worst league defeat

  Published:
Exactly 18 years today Accra Hearts of Oak reigned supreme when they hammered their bitterest rivals Kumasi Asante Kotoko a 4-0 defeat

This, without a doubt, is perhaps the most defining match of the Hearts-Kotoko rivalry – if not all-time, then definitely in the 21st century.

A first half brace from the great goal machine Ishmael Addo, coupled with two others from Kenneth Sarpong and Emmanuel Osei Kuffour, made sure the Rainbow Boys emerged clean and supreme: four goals to nothing. It remains the biggest goal margin ever recorded in the history of the rivalry, the most humiliating defeat ever inflicted, the most emphatic victory ever recorded.

