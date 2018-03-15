Watch how Hearts thrashed Kotoko eaxctly 18 years today

news

Exactly 18 years today Accra Hearts of Oak reigned supreme when they hammered their bitterest rivals Kumasi Asante Kotoko a 4-0 defeat

This, without a doubt, is perhaps the most defining match of the Hearts-Kotoko rivalry – if not all-time, then definitely in the 21st century.

A first half brace from the great goal machine Ishmael Addo, coupled with two others from Kenneth Sarpong and Emmanuel Osei Kuffour, made sure the Rainbow Boys emerged clean and supreme: four goals to nothing. It remains the biggest goal margin ever recorded in the history of the rivalry, the most humiliating defeat ever inflicted, the most emphatic victory ever recorded.