Watch how Hearts thrashed Kotoko eaxctly 18 years today

On 15th March, 2000 the Phobians handed the Porcupine Warriors their worst league defeat
This, without a doubt, is perhaps the most defining match of the Hearts-Kotoko rivalry – if not all-time, then definitely in the 21st century.
A first half brace from the great goal machine Ishmael Addo, coupled with two others from Kenneth Sarpong and Emmanuel Osei Kuffour, made sure the Rainbow Boys emerged clean and supreme: four goals to nothing. It remains the biggest goal margin ever recorded in the history of the rivalry, the most humiliating defeat ever inflicted, the most emphatic victory ever recorded.