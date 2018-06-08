Watch Memphis Depay dance "Adobe" in Cape Coast

Watch Depay moving to the grove in Cape Coast

Olympique Lyon Dutch forward Memphis Depay has been in his country of origin Ghana for holidays since Netherlands

The 24 year-old forward currently plies his trade in the French Ligue 1 for Lyon and has his enjoyed the his best season in the just ended campaign.

Depay scored 19 goals in 28 appearances to help the club finish 3rd on the standings.

He joined the 7 time French champions from Manchester United in 2017 after failing to live up to expectations at Old Trafford

Depay capped 37 times for the Dutch national team, scoring 9 goals in the process

Watch Memphis Depay move to this Ghanaian native dance by the name "Adope" in Cape Coast