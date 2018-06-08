Watch Memphis Depay dance "Adobe" in Cape Coast

Watch Depay moving to the grove in Cape Coast
Olympique Lyon Dutch forward Memphis Depay has been in his country of origin Ghana for holidays since Netherlands
The 24 year-old forward currently plies his trade in the French Ligue 1 for Lyon and has his enjoyed the his best season in the just ended campaign.
READ ALSO:Photos Ex- Man United attacker Depay is currently on holidays in Ghana
Depay scored 19 goals in 28 appearances to help the club finish 3rd on the standings.
He joined the 7 time French champions from Manchester United in 2017 after failing to live up to expectations at Old Trafford
Depay capped 37 times for the Dutch national team, scoring 9 goals in the process
READ ALSO:Twitter reacts to Nyanatakyi's 90- day FIFA ban
Watch Memphis Depay move to this Ghanaian native dance by the name "Adope" in Cape Coast