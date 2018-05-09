Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kid

news

Ghanaian youngster Kwesi Okyere Wreidt has confirmed his invitation by James Kwesi Appiah to the Black Stars of Ghana.

Wreidt 23 has impressed James Kwesi Appiah on the back drop of a splendid display for the Bayern Munich reserves, scoring 19 goals in 27 appearances.

He joined the Bavarian giants from VfL third tier side Osnabrück after he had bagged 12 goals from 39 appearances.

The Black Stars coach has been monitoring to scout young talents to help build a strong national team.

READ MORE: Juventus fans accuse Kwadwo Asamoah of betrayal

Kwesi Appiah has extended his invitation to Kwesi Wreidt to be part of the Black Stars upcoming international games and the Bayern Munich whiz kid has indicated that it is a great honour to be handed this opportunity.

“At first I was speechless,” Wriedt told German tabloid Bild. “Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah got in touch to tell me about his plan. Ghana need a new approach with young players. I’m a part of that.

“I’m delighted to be able to play for the country of my parents’ birth. I’ll be making my family and friends proud. It’s the icing on the cake on what’s been a really exciting year.

Ghana will play in Yokohama on May 30 against Japan, while the second match will be in Reykjavik against Iceland on June 7.