Home > Sports > Football >

WC2018: Qatar's beIN urges FIFA action on Saudi 'piracy'


Football WC2018: Qatar's beIN urges FIFA action on Saudi 'piracy'

Qatar's beIN Media Group on Monday urged football's governing body FIFA to take legal action against what it called pirate broadcasters in Saudi Arabia ahead of the World Cup.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Qatar-based beIN has the rights to broadcast all 64 World Cup 2018 matches from Russia across the Middle East and North Africa region play

Qatar-based beIN has the rights to broadcast all 64 World Cup 2018 matches from Russia across the Middle East and North Africa region

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Qatar's beIN Media Group on Monday urged football's governing body FIFA to take legal action against what it called pirate broadcasters in Saudi Arabia ahead of the World Cup.

"We have requested FIFA to take direct legal action against Arabsat and the indications we have show that they are behind that," general counsel of beIN Sophie Jordan told AFP on Monday.

"We have asked FIFA to put direct pressure on the pirates," she added.

BeIN says the expensively purchased broadcast rights it has secured for major sporting events in the region -- including football's biggest tournament which starts on June 14 -- are being undermined by pirate broadcasters operating out of its much larger neighbour.

The Doha-based company has the rights to broadcast all 64 matches from Russia across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

It is one of the tournament's official broadcasters and plans to show matches in 24 countries.

In response, FIFA said it took matters of "intellectual property very seriously".

"FIFA is working with its various partners to minimise issues relating to the infringement of its rights in the MENA region," it told AFP.

BeIN said that since last October, a vast and sophisticated Saudi bootlegging network known as "beoutQ" -- using a signal from Riyadh-based satellite provider Arabsat -- had been illegally transmitting its broadcasts.

Illegal transmissions from beoutQ had appeared in Morocco, Jordan and Syria, and it was likely they would soon reach Asia and southern Europe, said beIN.

It added that channels showing movies, TV dramas and food programmes were also being pirated.

Tom Keaveny, beIN's managing director in the MENA region, called it a "full piracy operation" that is heavily funded.

Jordan, beIN's general counsel, said the pirates had "big plans for the World Cup".

The piracy claim comes at a politically sensitive time in the Gulf, with Qatar boycotted by its neighbours, including Saudi Arabia, in a highly fractious year-long diplomatic and economic dispute.

Qatar has been isolated since June 5, 2017, accused by Saudi Arabia and its allies of supporting terrorism and being too close to Riyadh's archrival, Iran -- charges Doha denies.

Tensions have heightened as the blockade's anniversary approaches.

Exclusivity issue

BeIN says it has been unable to secure legal representation in Saudi Arabia since the start of the boycott, and thus cannot take legal action in the kingdom.

The broadcaster has also called on European football's governing body UEFA to go to the courts after it said last weekend's Champions League final was broadcast illegally by beoutQ.

BeIN has additionally lodged complaints with the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, courts in the United States and "other jurisdictions".

Daniel Markham, a beIN UK executive director, said FIFA should be more involved in the case as it has implications for other rights holders.

"Frankly and candidly, rights holders need to do more on this topic, these are their rights," said Markham.

He added that companies like beIN were buying "exclusivity" but not receiving it.

The Qatari broadcaster also accused authorities in Saudi Arabia of removing beIN cable boxes from restaurants and hotels.

BeIN would not say how many customers it had potentially lost because of piracy since October.

Saudi Arabia is the largest shareholder of Riyadh-based Arabsat.

Qatar will host the 2022 World Cup and its state-owned national carrier Qatar Airways is a FIFA "official partner and airline".

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Boxing: Referee of Bukom Banku- Bastie Samir bout dies Boxing Referee of Bukom Banku- Bastie Samir bout dies
Video: Adebayor promises to help Patapaa, first will be a Dolce & Gabbana suit Video Adebayor promises to help Patapaa, first will be a Dolce & Gabbana suit
Football: We aren't the best nor the favourites, Messi warns Argentina fans Football We aren't the best nor the favourites, Messi warns Argentina fans
Real Madrid Dominate: UEFA announces Champions League Team of the Season Real Madrid Dominate UEFA announces Champions League Team of the Season
Football: Roma legend Totti announces autobiography on anniversary of final match Football Roma legend Totti announces autobiography on anniversary of final match
Football: Dutch defender De Vrij completes Inter Milan move Football Dutch defender De Vrij completes Inter Milan move

Recommended Videos

Champions League Finals: Real Madrid win League title as brilliant Bale sinks Liverpool Champions League Finals Real Madrid win League title as brilliant Bale sinks Liverpool
Kwesi Nyantakyi Saga: Should FIFA ban Ghana 10 Years, so be it! - Sefa Kayi Kwesi Nyantakyi Saga Should FIFA ban Ghana 10 Years, so be it! - Sefa Kayi
Sports News: Nyantakyi not immune to prosecution – Foh-Amoaning Sports News Nyantakyi not immune to prosecution – Foh-Amoaning



Top Articles

1 Video Watch Sergio Ramos reactions as Mohamed Salah left pitch with injurybullet
2 Russia 2018 Will Mo Salah be fit to play in the 2018 World Cup?bullet
3 Arturo Vidal Bayern Munich star could face up to ten years in jailbullet
4 Jordan Ayew Ghanaian striker is 'seriously interesting' Scottish...bullet
5 UEFA Champiions League Loris Karius gets message of support from...bullet
6 Investigative Journalist Anas names Pulse Ghana’s Freeman as...bullet
7 MTN FA Cup FA Cup round of 64 resultsbullet
8 UEFA Champions League Over 200,000 people sign petition...bullet
9 Ogya! Countryman Songo speaks for the first time since...bullet
10 Football Three things we learned from the Champions...bullet

Top Videos

1 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apartbullet
2 Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new sensationbullet
3 Video Watch how Essien and his Chelsea legends suffered 4-1 defeatbullet
4 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
5 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on Real...bullet
6 Watch the six-goal thriller between Aduana Stars and Rajabullet
7 Didier Drogba Chelsea legend jams to Stonebwoy and Asamoah...bullet
8 Video This is how Aduana Stars were humiliated in Algeriabullet
9 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed...bullet
10 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet

Football

Ghanaian Players Abroad Shalke 04 in talks with FC Zurich for Raphael Dwamena’s signature
Real Madrid defender Dani Carvajal limped off during the first half of the Champions League final in Kiev
Football Spain's Carvajal still hoping to play at World Cup
Ghana Players Abroad Arago Jamal wins Kosovar Cup with Prishtina
Loris Karius received backing from Liverpool's Simon Mignolet after his Champions League misery
Football Karius will bounce back says Mignolet