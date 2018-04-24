Home > Sports > Football >

We all know no African Country to make the 2018 World Cup semi final-EL Hadji Diouf

Two time CAF African Footballer has stated that no African side will make the 2018 African semifinal. El Hadji Diouf was speaking to GHONE Tv to speak on his role in supporting the bid for Morroco to host 2026 World Cup.

Diouf spoke on the fortunes of his team Senegal on a quite pessimistic note

The current Senegal Team has an array of stars like Sadio Mane,Chekou Koyate and Kalidou Koulibaly who are household names in the various clubs. Diouf who is the talisman for Senegal in the 2002 World Cup says playing for club and international level are two different things

“Let me state that playing with the club team and international level are quite different. Players when you see them at club level but when they come down to play for the national teams you can’t recognize them.

“The biggest thing is about characters and when I see this team going to the World Cup. I don’t see that character. I see this Senegal team and I see nothing crazy”

“With this world Cup is to have a good preparation for the African Cup of Nations. This will give you confidence. We know all the nations in the World Cup will never make the semifinal. Call me after this and let’s talk about it. We need to be serious.”

Senegal are in the same group with Colombia Japan and Poland in Group H

