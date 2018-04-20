Home > Sports > Football >

"We don’t need old man Dong Bortey"- Karela FC coach


Ghana Premier League "We don’t need old man Dong Bortey"- Karela FC coach

The head coach of the newly promoted side has rubbished the rumours linking Dong Bortey to Nzema based club

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play "We don’t need old man Dong Bortey"- Karela FC coach
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Johnson Smith says Karela FC are not interested in signing former Hearts of Oak midfielder, Dong Bortey.

The 35-year-old was at the stadium when the Phobians were humiliated by Karela FC and that fueled the speculations of his move to the debutants, but Johnson Smith says there is no truth in it.

READ MORE: Kotoko fans involved in road accident ahead of Berekum Chelsea clash

"I don't need old man Dong Bortey in my team. Why should I add old players to my youthful side?,'' Smith quizzed in an interview with Aseda FM.

''He came to greet me after Wednesday's game with Hearts of Oak at CAM Park.

''I don't need him for anything."

Karela have started life in the Ghana Premier League on a good note, having won three of the eight matches played and are lying 2 on the league log.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Abedi's Stars: Jordan vs Andre: A turn of tales for football’s most loved brothers Abedi's Stars Jordan vs Andre: A turn of tales for football’s most loved brothers
Ghana Premier League: We need spiritual purification- Hearts assistant coach Ghana Premier League We need spiritual purification- Hearts assistant coach
Ghana Premier League: PLB condemns the act on Referee Liman Ghana Premier League PLB condemns the act on Referee Liman
Football: Arsene Wenger to step down - who's saying what Football Arsene Wenger to step down - who's saying what
Football: Wenger to end 22-year Arsenal stay Football Wenger to end 22-year Arsenal stay
Football: Arsene Wenger: Five highs and lows Football Arsene Wenger: Five highs and lows

Recommended Videos

English Premier League: Arsene Wenger to leave Arsenal at end of the season English Premier League Arsene Wenger to leave Arsenal at end of the season
Video: Watch how Kotoko defeated Dwarfs 2-1 Video Watch how Kotoko defeated Dwarfs 2-1
Sports Roundup: Top 5 most stylish 2018 Russia World Cup jerseys Sports Roundup Top 5 most stylish 2018 Russia World Cup jerseys



Top Articles

1 At Akyem Tafo Kotoko fans involved in road accident ahead of Chelsea clashbullet
2 Ghana Premier League All results from Matchweek 8bullet
3 Ghana Premier League GPL matchday 8 fixtures & officialsbullet
4 Sad News!!! Ghanaian footballer dies by drowning in poolbullet
5 Ghanaian Players Abroad Panathinaikos escape relegation for...bullet
6 Ghana Premier League Referee Nuhu Liman assaulted again!!bullet
7 Constant Omari CAF Vice President arrested over alleged $1m...bullet
8 Ghana Premier League Kumasi Asante Kotoko held to a draw...bullet
9 Ghanaian Players Abroad Michael Essien tips Liverpool to...bullet
10 Solidarity Game Essien to play alongside Ronaldinho...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Watch how Kotoko defeated Dwarfs 2-1bullet
2 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
3 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on Real Madrid Tvbullet
4 Video Watch how Hearts thrashed Kotoko eaxctly 18 years todaybullet
5 New Club Gideon Baah's interview after completing move to FC Kairatbullet
6 National Team Nii Odartey Lamptey wants to coach the U-17 or...bullet
7 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed goal...bullet
8 Video Frank Acheampong registers hat-trick for Chinese sidebullet
9 Video Watch top 10 Neymar goals of all-timebullet
10 Video This is how Aduana Stars were humiliated in Algeriabullet

Football

Henry was brought to Arsenal by Wenger in 1999
Football Wenger's legacy at Arsenal 'untouchable' - Henry
Per Mertesacker has spent seven seasons with Arsene Wenger after joining Arsenal in 2011
Football Mertesacker 'sad' to see Wenger bow out
Wenger announced his decision to step down at the end of the season after increasing pressure from fans
Football Revolutionary to revolt: Wenger's legacy soured by Arsenal slide
Development Capital Partners Ltd Asamoah Gyan’s company signs deal with UK firm