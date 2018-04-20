"We don’t need old man Dong Bortey"- Karela FC coach

news

Johnson Smith says Karela FC are not interested in signing former Hearts of Oak midfielder, Dong Bortey.

The 35-year-old was at the stadium when the Phobians were humiliated by Karela FC and that fueled the speculations of his move to the debutants, but Johnson Smith says there is no truth in it.

"I don't need old man Dong Bortey in my team. Why should I add old players to my youthful side?,'' Smith quizzed in an interview with Aseda FM.

''He came to greet me after Wednesday's game with Hearts of Oak at CAM Park.

''I don't need him for anything."

Karela have started life in the Ghana Premier League on a good note, having won three of the eight matches played and are lying 2 on the league log.