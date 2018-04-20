Home > Sports > Football >

We need spiritual intervention- Hearts assistant coach


Ghana Premier League We need spiritual purification- Hearts assistant coach

Edward Odoom, the assistant coach of the Phobians has attributed the current woes of the club to evil forces

Assistant coach of Hearts of Oak says the remedy for Accra giants poor form is spiritual purification.

Odoom stood in for head coach of the outfit Henry Wellington when the Phobians were handed a 3-1 defeat by debutants Karela FC n the midweek.

And after seeing his charges suffer a heavy defeat to an inexperienced side he has indicated that the troubles of the team is beyond the playing body.

 “What the team needs now is supplication as well as divine edification even though the boys (players) are doing their best but there are more to be done to enable them to overcome these challenges,” he said.

“We have Christians, Muslims and Buddhist among our supporters, they should all pray if they love the team,” he added.

The 20 times champions of Ghana are sitting 9th in the 16 club league with 10 points accumulated.

