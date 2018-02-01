Home > Sports > Football >

We will really miss you- West Ham fans bid Ayew farewell


Ghanaian Players Abroad We will really miss you- West Ham fans bid Ayew farewell

The Ghana deputy skipper has reunited with his junior brother Andre Ayew

  Published:
play We will really miss you- West Ham fans bid Ayew farewell
West Ham fans took to their twitter handle to send heartwarming messages to Andre Ayew who has joined Swansea City from the London side.

Andre Ayew rejoined Swansea City for a club record fee of 18 million pounds on the transfer deadline day to end a deal that protracted for some time in January.

The 28-year-old who joined West Ham for a 20.6 million pounds club record fee struggled to hit form amid injury worries and inconsistent performance.

He came under criticisms for failing to leave up to the billing by a section of the fans of the club, but it looks like they didn’t want him out of the club, but just thought he could do better.

Fans of Swansea have joined the growing list of people who have bid Andre Ayew a glowing tribute.

