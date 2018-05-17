Home > Sports > Football >

Wembley specialist Sanchez seeks familiar FA Cup liftoff at United


Football Wembley specialist Sanchez seeks familiar FA Cup liftoff at United

Alexis Sanchez heads to Wembley for Saturday's FA Cup final against Chelsea hoping the magic of the cup will again prove the inspiration needed for the Chilean to kickstart a slow start to his Manchester United career.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Specialist: Alexis Sanchez scored his eighth goal in eight games at Wembley in the semi-final play

Specialist: Alexis Sanchez scored his eighth goal in eight games at Wembley in the semi-final

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Alexis Sanchez heads to Wembley for Saturday's FA Cup final against Chelsea hoping the magic of the cup will again prove the inspiration needed for the Chilean to kickstart a slow start to his Manchester United career.

Sanchez is no plucky underdog. He reportedly signed the most lucrative contract in Premier League history when penning a four-and-a-half year contract at Old Trafford in January.

However, the home of English football and its end-of-season showpiece is where Sanchez has often shone brightest.

Sanchez arrived at United from Arsenal to much fanfare as his mid-season signing was a rare victory for United over cross-city rivals and Premier League champions Manchester City this season in winning the race for the his signature.

Yet, Sanchez has so far failed to deliver on that expectation -- scoring just three times in 17 appearances.

By a distance his most important goal for United came in the FA Cup semi-final last month as his equaliser propelled Jose Mourinho's men to a 2-1 win over Tottenham and his third FA Cup final in four seasons in England.

He scored in the 2015 and 2017 finals to inspire Arsenal to victories over Aston Villa and Chelsea.

It was also Sanchez's eighth goal in eight appearances at Wembley for club and country.

"Exhausted"

Third time lucky: Alexis Sanchez has already won the FA Cup twice with Arsenal play

Third time lucky: Alexis Sanchez has already won the FA Cup twice with Arsenal

(AFP)

Mourinho has been a fierce defender of his marquee recruit with the Portuguese blaming the timing of his move for Sanchez's inability to yet hit top form.

"What is wrong is that he came at the worst moment of the season... that's why I don't like the winter market very much. I think this was a chance that we didn't want to lose and we took it," said Mourinho.

"Hopefully next season he will be better, which is what we think is going to happen.

"I am not a big fan of buying players in the winter market because of the period of adaptation, especially with attackers."

Mourinho's hunch that next season will see a significant improvement is helped by Chile's failure to qualify for the World Cup, handing Sanchez a first tournament-free summer for four years.

Saturday will be his 301st game in the past five seasons for club and country.

On international duty in March, he admitted that toll had left him "psychologically and emotionally exhausted", especially when at his best, Sanchez's game relies on explosive bursts to get beyond defences.

"He's not afraid to take responsibility," Mourinho added. "Not afraid to try to make things to happen, when he feels that he's not as dangerous as you'd like him to be, he drops back, he tries things, he tries to come to building-up areas. When he makes mistakes, he tries to compensate immediately."

Despite his workload, Sanchez has made a habit of ending the season strongly in FA Cup finals.

Should he repeat his feat from last season by beating Chelsea and join very esteemed company by scoring in a third final, Sanchez's mistakes since arriving in Manchester will be forgiven and forgotten.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

On Thursday: Zylofon Media to launch mega sponsorship for GPL On Thursday Zylofon Media to launch mega sponsorship for GPL
Champions! Thomas Partey wins the UEFA Europa League with Atletico Madrid Champions! Thomas Partey wins the UEFA Europa League with Atletico Madrid
Football: 'Just the beginning' for Marseille, says owner McCourt Football 'Just the beginning' for Marseille, says owner McCourt
Football: Crunch time for Chelsea's Courtois Football Crunch time for Chelsea's Courtois
Football: US would be heading to World Cup under me - Klinsmann Football US would be heading to World Cup under me - Klinsmann
Football: Griezmann dismisses transfer talk after 'dream' final Football Griezmann dismisses transfer talk after 'dream' final

Recommended Videos

Sports: Fabregas gets married days to upcoming FA Cup final clash Sports Fabregas gets married days to upcoming FA Cup final clash
Sports News: Dominic Adiyiah sacked by Thai club Sports News Dominic Adiyiah sacked by Thai club
Sports News: Boateng becomes first player to score a hat-trick against Barca Sports News Boateng becomes first player to score a hat-trick against Barca



Top Articles

1 Number 12 Countryman Songo will be applauded after Anas' expose - Kwame...bullet
2 Russia 2018 Brazil announce World Cup squad without injured Dani Alves bullet
3 Russia 2018 Fixtures and kick off times for the upcoming FIFA World Cupbullet
4 GFA Asamoah Gyan will be shocked if Anas' exposé shows corruption...bullet
5 English Premier League Fabregas gets married days to upcoming FA...bullet
6 Ghanaian Players Abroad Dominic Adiyiah sacked by Thailand clubbullet
7 Transfer News Kwadwo Asamoah completes Inter Milan medicalbullet
8 Ghanaian Players Abroad Asamoah Gyan sends a great piece...bullet
9 Russia 2018 Didier Drogba announced as panelist for the...bullet
10 Ghanaian Players Abroad Yaa Pono sends subtle message...bullet

Top Videos

1 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apartbullet
2 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
3 Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new sensationbullet
4 New Club Gideon Baah's interview after completing move to FC Kairatbullet
5 Video Black Satellites share the spoils with Algeriabullet
6 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
7 Video ‘My baby girl is gone’- Songo shed tears over Ebony’s...bullet
8 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed goal...bullet
9 Video Frank Acheampong registers hat-trick for Chinese sidebullet
10 Video Watch how Kotoko defeated Dwarfs 2-1bullet

Football

Atletico Madrid win 2018 Europa League
Football Griezmann fires Atletico Madrid to Europa League title
Marseille could still qualify directly for the Champions League if results in France go their way this weekend
Football Atletico victory gives France Champions League boost
Argentina's Football Association admitted the lesson in seduction was an "unintentional error", and even though it was included in the manual, "it was never part of the training"
Football Argentine FA's 'guide to flirting' at World Cup causes stir
2018 World Cup Diaries Egypt's FIFA World Cup facts and figures