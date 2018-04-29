Home > Sports > Football >

Wenger given Old Trafford send-off by Ferguson


Football Wenger given Old Trafford send-off by Ferguson

Outgoing Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger was warmly greeted by the Manchester United fans and presented with a gift by former United boss Alex Ferguson on his final visit to Old Trafford as Gunners' boss on Sunday.

  • Published:
Wenger is greeted by Ferguson and Mourinho on his final trip to Old Trafford as Arsenal manager. play

Wenger is greeted by Ferguson and Mourinho on his final trip to Old Trafford as Arsenal manager.

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Outgoing Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger was warmly greeted by the Manchester United fans and presented with a gift by former United boss Alex Ferguson on his final visit to Old Trafford as Gunners' boss on Sunday.

Wenger and Ferguson were fierce rivals for many years as Arsenal and United battled for Premier League supremacy in Wenger's first decade of a 22-year reign in charge.

However, the tension between the two has since eased, and Ferguson greeted Wenger on the touchline before kick-off before presenting him with a glass momento alongside current United manager Jose Mourinho.

Mourinho has also had his spats with Wenger, most famously decribing the Frenchman as a "specialist in failure" for his inability to win the Premier League since 2003/04.

It was all smiles as the Portuguese and Wenger enjoyed a warm embrace before kick-off while Wenger was applauded by the United support.

"There are some great clubs and some fantastic competition in the Premier League now, but United against Arsenal was great for the game. It made the Premier League," Ferguson told the United website.

"Virtually every game we played against Arsenal, there was a real edge to the match. There were confrontations, because there were two teams and two managers battling for one award: the Premier League.

"In my time, we had a few arguments but I always did really respect the man because he did a fantastic job at his club."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Essien wasn’t just any player; he was my son – Jose Mourinho Essien wasn’t just any player; he was my son – Jose Mourinho
Football: 'The war isn't over' -- Ribery issues Bayern battle cry Football 'The war isn't over' -- Ribery issues Bayern battle cry
Spanish La Liga: Sulley Muntari looks on as Barcelona are crowned champions of Spain Spanish La Liga Sulley Muntari looks on as Barcelona are crowned champions of Spain
Football: Roma coach believes in Champions league comeback Football Roma coach believes in Champions league comeback
Football: Messi hat-trick seals Barca's 25th title in style Football Messi hat-trick seals Barca's 25th title in style
Football: Barcelona have been far superior in La Liga, says Messi Football Barcelona have been far superior in La Liga, says Messi

Recommended Videos

Sports News: Amount involved in Zylofon sponsorship deal revealed Sports News Amount involved in Zylofon sponsorship deal revealed
Sports: Salah destroys Roma as Liverpool moves to champions league final Sports Salah destroys Roma as Liverpool moves to champions league final
Ghana Football: George Afriyie sacked as GFA vice president Ghana Football George Afriyie sacked as GFA vice president



Top Articles

1 Boxing Here is the time for Isaac Dogboe-Magdaleno boutbullet
2 Adorable Here's a first photo you'll see of Gyan and wifebullet
3 Bayern Munich Defender We will beat Real Madrid for our Ghanaian...bullet
4 Premier League I didn't sell Mohammed Salah at Chelsea- Jose Mourinhobullet
5 Video Hearts team attacked in Kumasi, as officials suffer injuriesbullet
6 Breaking News George Afriyie sacked as GFA Vice Presidentbullet
7 Ghana Premier League Patrick Razak's second-half strike...bullet
8 Ghana Premier League All results and scorers on match day 10bullet
9 Ghana Premier League Amount involved in Zylofon...bullet
10 Ghana Premier League Results and scorers on match daybullet

Top Videos

1 Video Watch Frank Acheampong 5th goal of the season for Chinese outfitbullet
2 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed goal against...bullet
3 Video This is how Aduana Stars were humiliated in Algeriabullet
4 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on Real...bullet
5 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
6 Video Watch how Kotoko defeated Dwarfs 2-1bullet
7 New Club Gideon Baah's interview after completing move to FC...bullet
8 Video Watch how Hearts thrashed Kotoko eaxctly 18 years todaybullet
9 Gianni Infantino Don't Enrich Yourselves With Football...bullet
10 Video Frank Acheampong registers hat-trick for Chinese...bullet

Football

Golden farewell: Barcelona's Andres Iniesta celebrates the La Liga title
Football 'Indescribable emotions' for Barca skipper Iniesta
Don't look now: Napoli's Spanish forward Jose Callejon reacts as he leaves the field after the 3-0 defeat
Football Simeone treble buries Napoli as Juventus close on seventh straight title
Lionel Messi scored two late goals to end Deportivo's resistance and wrap up the La Liga title
Football Messi hat-trick seals Barca's 25th title in style
Ismael Traore's late strike snatched Angers a point against Champions League hopefuls Marseille
Football Draw dents Marseille Euro bid, Cavani sets PSG record with rescue act