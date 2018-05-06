Home > Sports > Football >

'We're still fighting' says Conte as Chelsea keep top four bid alive


Football 'We're still fighting' says Conte as Chelsea keep top four bid alive

Antonio Conte warned Chelsea's top four rivals that his side will fight to the finish as the race to qualify for the Champions League goes down to the wire.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Olivier Giroud has scored four goals in his last five matches for Chelsea after a slow start play

Olivier Giroud has scored four goals in his last five matches for Chelsea after a slow start

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Antonio Conte warned Chelsea's top four rivals that his side will fight to the finish as the race to qualify for the Champions League goes down to the wire.

Olivier Giroud boosted Chelsea's bid to snatch a top four place as the France striker sealed a 1-0 win over Liverpool that brought the Champions League finalists back down to earth.

Giroud's first-half header at Stamford Bridge lifted fifth-placed Chelsea to within two points of fourth-placed Tottenham in the race to qualify for next season's Champions League.

"Usually when you play a must-win game it is not easy because it's normal to be a bit nervous," Blues boss Conte said.

"We had the will to win, to keep the hope alive that we can get a place in the Champions League.

"I don't know if this will be enough at the end of the season but we have to try."

In a dramatic conclusion to the top four battle, Chelsea, who are three points behind Liverpool, host struggling Huddersfield on Wednesday and Tottenham face Newcastle the same evening.

On the final day of the season next Sunday, Chelsea head to Newcastle and Tottenham entertain Leicester.

"It's important to face this situation with a lot of pride and show we are still alive," Conte said.

"Probably one month ago it was impossible to imagine we would arrive at the end of the season fighting for the Champions League.

"We are winning and our opponents are dropping points. We are putting pressure on the other teams."

It was a frustrating return to domestic action for Liverpool after their Champions League semi-final success against Roma in midweek.

With only one win in their last five league games, third placed Liverpool have made their top four status an unnecessarily tense affair.

"I hate the result. The performance was good enough to get a good point, but we weren't clinical enough," Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said.

Klopp's team should still be able to guarantee a Champions League berth if they beat Brighton at Anfield on Sunday.

Revised plans

Even if they don't finish in the top four, Liverpool can return to Europe's elite club competition by defeating Real Madrid in the Champions League final on May 26.

"When I woke up this morning I was hoping for a 3-0 win, so we didn't have to care about the Brighton game and could start to prepare the final. Did I think it would happen? I'm not sure," Klopp said.

"Chelsea has to win as well. We play at home in our last game, they play at Newcastle. That doesn't sound like a holiday to me.

"Brighton is a very important game for us, but we've had a few of them in the past and they haven't been too bad."

Klopp also condemned Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah for a dive that earned him a booking.

"That's not what I want to see and not what he wants to do," he said.

Liverpool had made a bright start and Roberto Firmino tested Thibaut Courtois with a dipping half-volley.

Sadio Mane's 25-yard drive forced a sprawling save from Courtois and from the resulting corner, the Chelsea keeper needed to be alert to stop Virgil van Dijk heading in from close range.

Mane was in a personal duel with Courtois, who kept out another powerful blast from the Senegal winger, then scrambled to his feet to deny him again from the rebound.

But despite their pressure, Liverpool were caught with a sucker punch in the 32nd minute as Giroud justified Conte's decision to select him at the expense of the out of form Alvaro Morata.

Victor Moses teased Andrew Robertson as he worked space to swing over a cross and Giroud, stealing in front of the slow to react Dejan Lovren, glanced a fine header into the far corner of the net.

Giroud celebrated his fifth Chelsea goal since his January move from Arsenal by sprinting over to the bench and clambered up to hug team-mate David Luiz, who wasn't involved in the matchday squad.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Football: 'Merci Arsene' as Arsenal rout Burnley in Wenger farewell Football 'Merci Arsene' as Arsenal rout Burnley in Wenger farewell
Football: Guardiola sets City's sights on Premier League title defence Football Guardiola sets City's sights on Premier League title defence
Football: Atletico beaten at home by Espanyol Football Atletico beaten at home by Espanyol
Football: Celtic boss Rodgers rails against Tynecastle turf Football Celtic boss Rodgers rails against Tynecastle turf
Football: Napoli draw all but hands title to Juventus Football Napoli draw all but hands title to Juventus
Football: Cardiff back in the Premier League as Warnock promoted again Football Cardiff back in the Premier League as Warnock promoted again

Recommended Videos

Pulse Sports: Can you feel the hype around the Women's African Cup of Nations? Pulse Sports Can you feel the hype around the Women's African Cup of Nations?
Sports: Jordan Ayew sweeps 3 awards at Swansea’s end of season awards Sports Jordan Ayew sweeps 3 awards at Swansea’s end of season awards
Sports: Asamoah Gyan announces he's setting up a new sports bar Sports Asamoah Gyan announces he's setting up a new sports bar



Top Articles

1 Pleasant Surprise Eden Hazard sends signed Chelsea jersey to Rebecca...bullet
2 U-16 Team Ex-Ghana defender appointed coach of Bayern Munichbullet
3 Photos Christian Atsu honoured at Best of Africa Awardsbullet
4 Ghanaian Players Abroad Sulley Muntari shows off dancing skills in...bullet
5 Ghana Premier League Results and scorers on match daybullet
6 Ghanaian Players Abroad Ex-West Ham chief charged over...bullet
7 Ghana Premier League Hearts of Oak sack four playersbullet
8 GFA Presidential Election I haven’t promised not to seek...bullet
9 Egyptian Ace Mohammd Salah meets his lookalikebullet
10 Bebe! Andre Ayew's daughter is the cutest in this...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Watch how Kotoko defeated Dwarfs 2-1bullet
2 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on Real Madrid Tvbullet
3 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
4 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed goal against...bullet
5 Video Watch Frank Acheampong 5th goal of the season for Chinese...bullet
6 New Club Gideon Baah's interview after completing move to FC...bullet
7 Video Watch how Hearts thrashed Kotoko eaxctly 18 years todaybullet
8 Video Watch top 10 Neymar goals of all-timebullet
9 Video This is how Aduana Stars were humiliated in Algeriabullet
10 Video ‘My baby girl is gone’- Songo shed tears over...bullet

Football

City fans invade the pitch after the 0-0 draw with Huddersfield at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday
Football City lift Premier League trophy as Huddersfield gain precious point
A late Torino equaliser at Napoli leaves Juventus all but guaranteed another Serie A title
Football Napoli draw all but hands title to Juventus
A global impact: messages have poured in from around the world wishing former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson a speedy recovery following emergency for a brain haemorrhage
Football United fans and rivals rally round stricken Ferguson
Alex Ferguson took Manchester United from a moribund club into a global sporting giant
Football United we stand: Alex Ferguson transformed Manchester's Red Devils