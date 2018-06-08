Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Werner shines as nervy Germany end winless streak


Football Werner shines as nervy Germany end winless streak

Timo Werner impressed as Germany gave themselves a pre-World Cup boost on Friday by breaking their five-match winless streak with a nervy 2-1 victory over Saudi Arabia in their final warm-up game.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
(L-R) Germany's defender Jonas Hector, Germany's forward Thomas Mueller and Germany's striker Timo Werner react following the 2-0 during the international friendly football match between Germany and Saudi Arabia at the BayArena stadium in Leverkusen, western Germany, on June 8, 2018. play

(L-R) Germany's defender Jonas Hector, Germany's forward Thomas Mueller and Germany's striker Timo Werner react following the 2-0 during the international friendly football match between Germany and Saudi Arabia at the BayArena stadium in Leverkusen, western Germany, on June 8, 2018.

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Timo Werner impressed as Germany gave themselves a pre-World Cup boost on Friday by breaking their five-match winless streak with a nervy 2-1 victory over Saudi Arabia in their final warm-up game.

First-half scores by striker Werner and an Omar Hawsawi own goal sealed the win as Germany were only rarely threatened by Saudi Arabia, who play hosts Russia in the opening World Cup match in Moscow on Thursday.

Werner was in the thick of the action for the 62 minutes he played of the friendly.

The scoreline flattered the Arabians, who converted a late penalty at the second attempt.

Although Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen saved Mohammad Al-Sahlawi's weak spot-kick, Taisir Al-Jassim banged home the rebound on 85 minutes.

However, German hearts were in mouths in added time when only robust defending prevented Al-Sahlawi grabbing a shock equaliser.

"There are no little teams anymore and we didn't do well in a few areas," admitted Germany winger Marco Reus, who hit the post early on.

"We conceded a few counters, the holes were too big, but we are a tournament team and we still have a week left - Germany shouldn't worry."

Having failed to win any of their previous five games, including a shock 2-1 defeat at neighbours Austria last Saturday, a full-strength German team dominated for long spells in Leverkusen.

Both Sami Khedira and Reus hit the post in the first half as Germany could easily have doubled their tally, but there were also worrying defensive lapses from the hosts.

Saudi Arabia were crushed 8-0 by Germany in a group phase game at the 2002 finals and it looked like a similar rout was on the cards early on.

Germany grabbed the lead after just eight minutes when a Joshua Kimmich long ball was beautifully controlled by Reus, who squared for Werner to fire home.

Germany's forward Marco Reus (C) attempts to score during the international friendly football match between Germany and Saudi Arabia at the BayArena stadium in Leverkusen, western Germany, on June 8, 2018. play

Germany's forward Marco Reus (C) attempts to score during the international friendly football match between Germany and Saudi Arabia at the BayArena stadium in Leverkusen, western Germany, on June 8, 2018.

(AFP)

Reus, who heart-breakingly missed the 2014 World Cup triumph after tearing ankle ligaments in the final warm-up match, then clattered the post three minutes later.

It took 30 minutes for the visitors to trouble the German defence when forward Fahad Al-Muwallad twice shot wide.

Khedira forced Saudi goalkeeper Abdullah Al-Mayouf into a reflex save on 37 minutes, palming his shot onto the post.

The second goal came just before the half-time whistle when Werner's cross for Thomas Mueller was tapped into his own net by Hawsawi.

Germany head coach Joachim Loew made two changes for the second half with Ter Stegen replacing captain Manuel Neuer in goal and Niklas Suele coming on for defender Jerome Boateng.

Ilkay Gundogan replaced Reus for the final 30 minutes and was booed by Germany fans, despite going close on 61 minutes.

The Manchester City midfielder caused a political storm last month along with Mesut Ozil by meeting Turkey president Recep Tayyip Erdogan and handing over a signed shirt to "my president".

With 15 minutes left, Leverkusen winger Julian Brandt nearly made it 3-0 when he fired wide before the visitors gave the Germans a nervous final 10 minutes.

Germany face Mexico in their opening World Cup match in Moscow on June 17, also facing Sweden in Sochi and South Korea in Kazan in Group F.

Saudi, coached by ex-Chile boss Juan Antonio Pizzi, also play Uruguay and Egypt in Group A.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Back to the roots: Watch Memphis Depay dance "Adobe" in Cape Coast Back to the roots Watch Memphis Depay dance "Adobe" in Cape Coast
Ghanaian Players Abroad: Atsu having splendid family holidays in Ghana Ghanaian Players Abroad Atsu having splendid family holidays in Ghana
Number 12: Aduana Stars could be stripped of league title due to Anas exposé Number 12 Aduana Stars could be stripped of league title due to Anas exposé
Football: Ghana football chief resigns after corruption suspension Football Ghana football chief resigns after corruption suspension
Video: Asamoah Gyan visits mother's graveyard at Mampongteng Video Asamoah Gyan visits mother's graveyard at Mampongteng
Breaking News: Kwesi Nyantakyi resigns as GFA President Breaking News Kwesi Nyantakyi resigns as GFA President

Recommended Videos

Back to the Roots: Memphis Depay dancing ‘adobe’ in Cape Coast Back to the Roots Memphis Depay dancing ‘adobe’ in Cape Coast
Anas Expose #12: FIFA bans Kwesi Nyantakyi over Anas video Anas Expose #12 FIFA bans Kwesi Nyantakyi over Anas video
Sports: Memphis Depay arrives in Ghana for holidays Sports Memphis Depay arrives in Ghana for holidays



Top Articles

1 Leanier Addy The only woman on the GFA Exco lowered herself by receiving...bullet
2 #Number12 Eddie Doku denies receiving bribe even though he was capturedbullet
3 Number 12 expose Anas Aremeyaw Anas releases video depicting Black...bullet
4 Photos Meet Kwesi Nyantakyi's beautiful first wife and childrenbullet
5 #Number 12 Top 5 famous Kwesi Nyantakyi quotes from the Anas exposébullet
6 #Number12 Anas’ Tiger Eye planted an agent in Hearts managementbullet
7 Photos Ex-Man United attacker Depay is currently on holidays...bullet
8 Breaking News!!! GFA dissolved by Ghana governmentbullet
9 Video 2018 World Cup bound referee resigns after being...bullet
10 Video Sannie Daara received GHC 4,000 bribe in Anas exposébullet

Top Videos

1 Video Sannie Daara received GHC 4,000 bribe in Anas exposébullet
2 Ghost Goal Italian referee shows remorse for disallowing Muntari’s goalbullet
3 Video GFA Exco member Doku caught on camera receiving bribebullet
4 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
5 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apartbullet
6 Video Watch how Essien and his Chelsea legends suffered 4-1 defeatbullet
7 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on...bullet
8 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed goal...bullet
9 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
10 Video Watch how Hearts thrashed Kotoko eaxctly 18...bullet

Football

Mattia Perin is an Italy international but his career has been disrupted by knee injuries
Football Juventus sign Perin to fill Buffon-sized hole
Number 12 expose Twitter reacts to Nyanatakyi's 90-day FIFA ban
Neymar will be vital as Brazil target a record sixth World Cup
Football Neymar's Brazil look strong as Germany, Argentina confront issues
Breaking News FIFA bans Kwesi Nyantakyi for 90 days