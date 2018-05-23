West Ham promise Pellegrini big transfer kitty

news

West Ham pledged Wednesday to provide new boss Manuel Pellegrini with major funds to rebuild as they bid to avoid another Premier League relegation scrap.

The former Manchester City manager, 64, was confirmed as Hammers boss on Tuesday and immediately targeted "four or five" new signings.

The Hammers opted not to keep David Moyes on after the Scot's short-term contract ended following the final game of the Premier League season -- a 3-1 win over his former side Everton that saw them finish 13th.

David Gold and fellow joint-chairman David Sullivan have come under fire for a perceived lack of spending in the past, but 81-year-old Gold has promised to splash the cash with Pellegrini already putting together his wishlist.

"He's working on it right now, that's why he's been brought in," Gold told talkSPORT radio.

"He's identified the positions he feels we need to strengthen, and it's up to him now to tell us the players and we'll do everything we can to bring them in.

"You can't put a figure on it because you don't know which players are going to leave and that will add to the kitty, but what I can assure everyone is we will probably spend more money in this window than we've spent in any window in the past."