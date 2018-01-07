Home > Sports > Football >

Who is Faiq Bolkiah? :  Meet the world's RICHEST footballer in the world


On his 50th birthday, his father personally flew out Michael Jackson and paid the pop star £12.5 million to perform for the family

When you think of the world's richest footballers your thoughts immediately deflect to the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Neymar - not a 19-year-old kid who plays in Leicester City's reserves.

Meet Faiq Bolkiah, nephew of the Sultan of Brunei (Hassanal Bolkiah) - who is worth an estimated $20billion.

The talented Foxes winger has been playing in England for some time, starting his career at AFC Newbury as a youngster.

In 2009, Southampton added Bolkiah to their widely-regarded academy. Despite not being handed a contract, Arsenal offered the Bruneian a trial in 2013.

The Leciester winger's father was also believed to have owned as many as 2,300 cars - including Bentleys, Ferraris and Rolls-Royces.

But more impressively, when Jefri celebrated his 50th birthday, he flew over Michael Jackson to perform a private concert.

As well as building an entire stadium for the event, he paid the King of Pop £12.5 million.

With all his wealth some may wonder why Faiq Bolkiah bothers to play football at all.

In a rare interview, the Leicester winger revealed: "I’ve played football since as early as I can remember and from a young age I’ve always enjoyed going out on the field and having the ball at my feet.

Sultan of Brunei Hassanal Bolkiah

"My parents have always been supportive in helping me to achieve my dreams of being a footballer.

"They trained me hard both psychologically and physically through my childhood years, so I have to say they are my role models."

