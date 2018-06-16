Pulse.com.gh logo
Who's saying what at the World Cup


AFP Sport looks at the best quotes from the third day of the World Cup on Saturday, which saw Argentina held by Iceland and VAR help France past Australia:

Paying the penalty: Lionel Messi and Argentina struggled to a 1-1 draw with World Cup debutants Iceland

Paying the penalty: Lionel Messi and Argentina struggled to a 1-1 draw with World Cup debutants Iceland

(AFP)
"I did some homework because I knew this was a situation that could come up. It was a long shot but it happened."

-- Iceland goalkeeper Hannes Halldorsson on his penalty save from Lionel Messi

"Messi misses a penalty and somehow, somewhere, I think Ronaldo may be winking."

-- Former England striker Gary Lineker on Twitter

A VAR review saw France given a penalty for Josh Risdon's foul on Antoine Griezmann

A VAR review saw France given a penalty for Josh Risdon's foul on Antoine Griezmann

(AFP)

"When the referee went to see the video, for me it was because there was a penalty. I was already thinking about how I would take it."

-- Antoine Griezmann after he was awarded a historic, but controversial, penalty by VAR

"I hoped that maybe one time there would be a very honest referee, and in that moment, that he wouldn't go to the video screen."

-- Australia coach Bert van Marwijk wasn't so impressed by the decision

"Yesterday we saw a true World Cup match, the essense of the World Cup. It was a great match, a lot of fun to watch. It was two great teams and a lot a drama. It was fantastic to watch. That was the World Cup at its purest."

-- Germany coach Joachim Loew chimes in on Friday's thrilling 3-3 draw between Spain and Portugal.

