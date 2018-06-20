Pulse.com.gh logo
Who's saying what at the World Cup


AFP Sport picks out some of the best quotes at the World Cup:

Fernando Santos joked that Cristiano Ronaldo is in such good form because of his own coaching skills play

(AFP)
"He has a great coach."

Portugal boss Fernando Santos's tongue-in-cheek response when asked why Cristiano Ronaldo is excelling at this World Cup.

"These are our best boys. This matters to them. They love their country. They understand that this is the World Cup."

-- Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Mutko after Russia confounded their critics by producing the best ever start of a World Cup host nation with Tuesday's 3-1 win over Egypt following their 5-0 rout of Saudi Arabia.

"I don't know why everything is clicking for me at this tournament."

-- Russia's three-goal hero Denis Cheryshev is as bemused as most at the radical turnaround in the team's fortunes.

"You'll see him tomorrow (Thursday). Olivier does not have the same style of play as the others. When he's not here, we realise his usefulness even more."

-- France coach Didier Deschamps on striker Olivier Giroud, who did not start their opening win over Australia.

"If you could be a little bit more positive as well, that would be cool."

-- Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane asking the media to lay off his France teammate Paul Pogba, who told French television at the weekend that he was "the most criticised player in the world".

"The Polish team will have to regenerate and recuperate."

-- Coach Adam Nawalka's blunt verdict after Poland's 2-1 opening loss to Senegal.

"He gets targeted a lot. He gets fouled a lot, lots of knocks."

-- Philippe Coutino on his Brazil teammate Neymar, who was fouled 10 times in the five-time champions' opening 1-1 draw with Switzerland.

Marco Reus (R) is set to boost Germany's flagging attack in Saturday's crucial match against Sweden in Sochi at the World Cup after the holders lost their opener against Mexico.
Football Reus set to rev up Germany's flagging World Cup attack
Off the mark: Suarez bagged his first goal of the tournament to send Uruguay into the last 16
World Cup 2018 Suarez sends Uruguay into last 16 with hosts Russia
Colombian supporters cheer in the Fan Fest in Volgograd on June 19, 2018, Russia 2018 World Cup Group H football match between Colombia and Japan
Football Colombia warns World Cup fans in Russia over behavior
Lionel Messi threw away the chance to give Argentina an opening win
Football 'Don't blame Messi', pleads Argentina boss Sampaoli