Home > Sports > Football >

Wimbledon warns players over injury withdrawals


Football Wimbledon warns players over injury withdrawals

Wimbledon officials warned players on Tuesday they face losing prize money if they withdraw after competing with an existing injury and are not perceived to have given maximum effort.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Wimbledon organisers are taking action over player withdrawals play

Wimbledon organisers are taking action over player withdrawals

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Wimbledon officials warned players on Tuesday they face losing prize money if they withdraw after competing with an existing injury and are not perceived to have given maximum effort.

The All England Club will introduce the "50:50" rule at this year's Wimbledon in an attempt to prevent injury withdrawals in the opening round of the men's and women's singles events.

Several players were widely criticised last year when they played in first-round matches at Wimbledon, despite being clearly unfit, in order to claim the prize money for losing at that stage.

There were a total of seven mid-match withdrawals in the 2017 tournament.

With an increased purse of £39,000 ($53,000) on offer to first-round losers this year, tournament chiefs are keen to clamp down on the issue.

Players will now be able to claim 50 percent of their first-round prize money if they withdraw on site by the Thursday before the start of the main draw.

An injured player's replacement would take the other 50 percent of the prize money.

But anyone who competes in the first round and "retires or performs below professional standards" could now be fined their entire prize pot.

"In the wake of first-round withdrawals we pledged to act on it, and we have done so," said Wimbledon chief executive Richard Lewis.

Prize money

The 2018 men's and women's singles champions will receive £2.25 million, a small increase of £50,000 on last year.

Roger Federer and Garbine Muguruza won the men's and women's titles in 2017.

Lower-ranked players at Wimbledon will enjoy a greater uplift, with an increase of 10 percent across qualifying and the first to fourth rounds of the singles, boosting the overhaul prize money total to £34 million this year.

The haul is larger than the Australian Open's £31 million, but slightly less than the £34.5 million available at this year's French Open. The US Open is yet to announce this year's total prize money.

Wimbledon, which starts on July 2, will reject a "shot clock" on court to monitor time taken between points.

"We aren't totally convinced yet," said Lewis. "The rule is there to be enforced by the umpires. The visibility could be counter-productive. We are very content with wait and see for now."

Wimbledon bosses offered more clarity on the idea of coaching from the sidelines, which is currently banned at the tournament.

"Tennis is a gladiatorial sport, you are on your own. We totally disagree with it," Lewis said.

In a bid to speed up match times, the tournament will enforce a seven-minute gap between players walking on court and the start of play.

They are also unhappy about the amount of time being wasted by toilet breaks and on-court visits from tour physios.

"It is a concern, it's not easy to deal with. We have had discussions with people on the medical side," Lewis said. "Toilet breaks can be an issue. The word gamesmanship comes in."

Keen to stay environmentally friendly, Wimbledon said no plastic straws will be used at this year's tournament as part of its sustainability ethos. Last year more than 400,000 plastic straws were used at the southwest London venue.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Football: Red alert in Rome ahead of Liverpool match Football Red alert in Rome ahead of Liverpool match
English Premier League: Christian Atsu: Newcastle need Benitez to stay English Premier League Christian Atsu: Newcastle need Benitez to stay
Best Player: Mohamed Salah wins Football Writers' Footballer of the Year award Best Player Mohamed Salah wins Football Writers' Footballer of the Year award
Football: Roma counting on Dzeko-inspired miracle against Liverpool Football Roma counting on Dzeko-inspired miracle against Liverpool
Football: Rangers sack Murty as Gerrard speculation swirls Football Rangers sack Murty as Gerrard speculation swirls
Football: Liverpool great McDermott to sell European Cup medals Football Liverpool great McDermott to sell European Cup medals

Recommended Videos

Sports News: Amount involved in Zylofon sponsorship deal revealed Sports News Amount involved in Zylofon sponsorship deal revealed
Sports: Salah destroys Roma as Liverpool moves to champions league final Sports Salah destroys Roma as Liverpool moves to champions league final
Ghana Football: George Afriyie sacked as GFA vice president Ghana Football George Afriyie sacked as GFA vice president



Top Articles

1 U-16 Team Ex-Ghana defender appointed coach of Bayern Munichbullet
2 Ghana Premier League Results and scorers on match daybullet
3 Adorable Here's a first photo you'll see of Gyan and wifebullet
4 Bebe! Andre Ayew's daughter is the cutest in this birthday postbullet
5 Essien wasn’t just any player; he was my son – Jose Mourinhobullet
6 Ghana Premier League Watch highlight of Hearts of Oak's 0-1...bullet
7 Ex-Ghana International 7 things you need to know about...bullet
8 Ghana Premier League Watch Asante Kotoko fan weeping after...bullet
9 Bayern Munich Defender We will beat Real Madrid for our...bullet
10 Ghana Premier League All results and scorers on match...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Watch Frank Acheampong 5th goal of the season for Chinese outfitbullet
2 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed goal against...bullet
3 Video Watch how Kotoko defeated Dwarfs 2-1bullet
4 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
5 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on Real...bullet
6 Video Watch how Hearts thrashed Kotoko eaxctly 18 years todaybullet
7 New Club Gideon Baah's interview after completing move to FC...bullet
8 Video This is how Aduana Stars were humiliated in Algeriabullet
9 Video Watch top 10 Neymar goals of all-timebullet
10 Video ‘My baby girl is gone’- Songo shed tears over...bullet

Football

American businessman Shahid Khan
Football Wembley needs England games, says prospective owner
Russia 2018 African teams at the World Cup to receive $2m advance from CAF
Porcupine Warriors Joseph Hendricks eyes Kotoko coaching job
Ghanaian Players Abroad Callum Hudson Odoi fires Chelsea to FA Youth Cup triumph