The Hearts of Oak playmaker is on the verge of joining a Danish side.

play Winful Cobbinah arrives in Denmark for Viborg medical
Winful Cobbinah has arrived in Denmark to undergo Medical at FF Viborg.

According to reports making rounds he is expected to join the Danish side at a fee in the region of €75,000

The talented player rejoined the Phobians in the second half of the 2017 season and excelled after playing every single league game for the remaining period.

Cobbinah became a toast of the Hearts of Oak faithful, with his trickery passes, dribbles and stunning goals to earn a place in the team’s player of the year award.

He was part of the Black Stars B team that made Ghana proud by winning the WAFU Cup of Nation success on home soil in September last year.

