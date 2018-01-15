news

Winful Cobbinah has arrived in Denmark to undergo Medical at FF Viborg.

According to reports making rounds he is expected to join the Danish side at a fee in the region of €75,000

The talented player rejoined the Phobians in the second half of the 2017 season and excelled after playing every single league game for the remaining period.

Cobbinah became a toast of the Hearts of Oak faithful, with his trickery passes, dribbles and stunning goals to earn a place in the team’s player of the year award.

He was part of the Black Stars B team that made Ghana proud by winning the WAFU Cup of Nation success on home soil in September last year.