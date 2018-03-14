Winful Cobbinah’s brace hands Hearts of Oak victory

news

Accra Hearts of Oak managed a 3-1 victory over Unique FC on Wednesday in a friendly game at the Legon Ajax Park.

Cobbinah playing in his first pre-season game announced himself with a brace to silence the lower division side.

Hearts of Oak lost last weekend lost 0-1 against Elmina Shark at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium in a club friendly.

The Ghana Premier league is yet to kick off due to an injunction placed on the league by Accra Gt. Olympics, so the clubs are keeping team shape by playing some friendly games.