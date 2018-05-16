Home > Sports > Football >

With World Cup looming, Neymar admits: 'nobody is as scared as me'


Football With World Cup looming, Neymar admits: 'nobody is as scared as me'

As Neymar, the world's most expensive player, battles to be fit for Brazil's World Cup campaign, he is aware of the pressure.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Neymar sported a Brazilian look when he went to the French football awards where he was named best player in France. play

Neymar sported a Brazilian look when he went to the French football awards where he was named best player in France.

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

As Neymar, the world's most expensive player, battles to be fit for Brazil's World Cup campaign, he is aware of the pressure.

"Nobody is as scared as me," he said on Tuesday.

The Paris Saint-Germain striker has not played since February, but knows that soccer-mad Brazil hopes he is fit to lead their team to glory in the World Cup.

"I know that people are a little anxious, but nobody more than me, nobody is as nervous about my comeback and nobody is more scared than me," Neymar told Brazilian station TV Globo.

The world's most expensive player was injured on February 25 playing for PSG against Marseille in the French league.

The 26-year-old striker underwent surgery on a bone in his right foot in Brazil at the start of Match and has since dedicated himself to preparing for the World Cup.

"It's a very difficult time, right? I think it's one of the most difficult I've ever had, because I'm very close to a dream I have, which is the World Cup," said Neymar, who broke a bone in his neck in the quarterfinals of the 2014 World Cup in Brazil and missed the semifinal, which the hosts lost, 7-1, to Germany.

"Thank God I have this further opportunity, this further chance, to try to be a world champion for my country, which is a dream that I have had since childhood," Neymar said. "It is my goal. I hope it is my cup."

Neymar was on Tuesday included in the 23-man provisional Brazilian squad for the World Cup which starts in Russia on June 14. Brazil are aiming to add a sixth star on their shirts.

Neymar resumed training with PSG last Sunday. If he is to gain match practice before the World Cup his chances will come in warm-up games against Croatia in Liverpool on June 3 and against Austria in Vienna three days later.

Brazil kick off their World Cup against Switzerland in Rostov on June 17. Their group also includes Costa Rica and Serbia.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Ghanaian Players Abroad: Thomas Partey heads to Europa battlefield, Ghana's shining hope abroad Ghanaian Players Abroad Thomas Partey heads to Europa battlefield, Ghana's shining hope abroad
Ghanaian Players Abroad: Asamoah Gyan showers praises on Emmanuel Boateng Ghanaian Players Abroad Asamoah Gyan showers praises on Emmanuel Boateng
Ghanaian Players Abroad: Asamoah Gyan sends a great piece of advice to 'Barca slayer' Emmanuel Boateng Ghanaian Players Abroad Asamoah Gyan sends a great piece of advice to 'Barca slayer' Emmanuel Boateng
GFA: Asamoah Gyan will be shocked if Anas' exposé shows corruption in Ghana football GFA Asamoah Gyan will be shocked if Anas' exposé shows corruption in Ghana football
Football: Lineker says England should 'write off' World Cup Football Lineker says England should 'write off' World Cup
Football: England fans warned over flag-waving at World Cup Football England fans warned over flag-waving at World Cup

Recommended Videos

Sports News: Dominic Adiyiah sacked by Thai club Sports News Dominic Adiyiah sacked by Thai club
Sports News: Boateng becomes first player to score a hat-trick against Barca Sports News Boateng becomes first player to score a hat-trick against Barca
Sports News: Emmanuel Boateng's hat-trick ends Barca unbeaten record Sports News Emmanuel Boateng's hat-trick ends Barca unbeaten record



Top Articles

1 Russia 2018 Brazil announce World Cup squad without injured Dani Alves bullet
2 Russia 2018 Nigeria name provisional squad for FIFA World Cupbullet
3 Ghanaian Players Abroad Yaa Pono sends subtle message to Barcelona...bullet
4 Russia 2018 Fixtures and kick off times for the upcoming FIFA...bullet
5 Division One Player of the Year Kotoko, Hearts and AshGold...bullet
6 Transfer News Kwadwo Asamoah completes Inter Milan medicalbullet
7 Ghanaian Players Abroad Dominic Adiyiah sacked by Thailand clubbullet
8 Black Stars Emmanuel Boateng sets new record in La Ligabullet
9 English Premier League Fabregas gets married days to...bullet
10 Ghanaian Players Abroad Five things you need to know...bullet

Top Videos

1 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apartbullet
2 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
3 Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new sensationbullet
4 New Club Gideon Baah's interview after completing move to FC Kairatbullet
5 Video Black Satellites share the spoils with Algeriabullet
6 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
7 Video ‘My baby girl is gone’- Songo shed tears over Ebony’s...bullet
8 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on...bullet
9 Video Watch how Kotoko defeated Dwarfs 2-1bullet
10 Video Frank Acheampong registers hat-trick for Chinese...bullet

Football

Saudi referee Fahad al-Mirdasi has been banned for life by the Saudi football federation for offering to take a bribe.
Football Saudis suspend World Cup referee over bribery
Saudi referee Fahad al-Mirdasi has been banned for life for offering to take a bribe to influence the outcome of a match
Football Saudis suspend World Cup referee over bribery
Under pressure: Fabio Cannavaro during his Guangzhou Evergrande side's exit at the hands of his former club Tianjin Quanjian on Tuesday
Football Cannavaro China crisis looms after Champions League exit
Antoine Griezmann in training at the venue of Wednesday's final, when he will lead Atletico Madrid's attack against Marseille
Football Five key men in the Europa League final