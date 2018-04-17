Wiyaala performs at the closing ceremony of the Commonwealth

Home > Sports > Football >

  • Published:
play
Ghanaian singer rocked the stage at the 2018 Commonwealth Games closing ceremony with her all female international group GRRL.

The group comprises of singers across the world to bring about indigenous music.

The Award winning singer did her utmost best to have fun and help dazzle the crowd.

READ ALSO:Wiyaala to perform at Commonwealth Games 2018

Other performers on the night included Peaches, Courtney Act, Salmonella Dub, Punchdrunk and Amy Shark.

Earlier on in the Commonwealth Games Ghanaian Rapper M.anifest performed at the Surfers Paradise Main Stage on Friday, April 6.

The Commonwealth games lasted from the 4 April to 15 April,2018

READ ALSO:Jessi Lartey wins bronze at the Commonwealth

Ghana won one medal at the 2018 Commonwealth Games after sending in 72 athletes and participating in 12 different sporting disciplines

