Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Wolves sign Benfica's Mexican World Cup striker Jimenez on loan


Football Wolves sign Benfica's Mexican World Cup striker Jimenez on loan

Promoted Wolverhampton Wanderers have made their first foray into the transfer market, signing Mexico striker Raul Jimenez on loan from Benfica on Tuesday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Promoted Wolves have made their first foray into the transfer market signing striker Raul Jiminez on loan from Benfica, the Portuguese champions confirmed on Tuesday play

Promoted Wolves have made their first foray into the transfer market signing striker Raul Jiminez on loan from Benfica, the Portuguese champions confirmed on Tuesday

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Promoted Wolverhampton Wanderers have made their first foray into the transfer market, signing Mexico striker Raul Jimenez on loan from Benfica on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old Premier League new boy is Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo's first signing of the close season, albeit on a 12-month loan.

"Wolves have secured the signing of Mexico and SL Benfica forward Raul Jimenez, subject to international clearance and work permit," a statement on Wolves' website confirmed.

It is reported Wolves have an option to buy him for around £30 million ($40 million) at the end of next season.

Jimenez, who previously played for Atletico Madrid, has won 62 caps for Mexico and is currently in Russia on World Cup duty.

He won back-to-back titles with Benfica in his three years in Portugal and is his nation's number nine out in Russia.

He scored 31 times in 120 appearances for Benfica, averaging a goal or assist every 75 minutes in last season's Primeira Liga-winning campaign.

Jimenez has 22 Champions League appearances to his name, as well as Portuguese Cup, Portuguese League Cup and Portuguese Super Cup winners medals.

Jimenez previously played for boyhood side Club America before moving to Atletico Madrid for the 2014-15 season.

Making way for Jimenez's arrival, Wolves have allowed Congo striker Benik Afobe to join Championship side Stoke.

Afobe will move to Stoke on an initial six-month loan followed by a permanent switch in January.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Video: Journalist assaulted for having sex with Football boss’ wife Video Journalist assaulted for having sex with Football boss’ wife
European Champions: Real Madrid names Julen Lopetegui as Zidane's successor European Champions Real Madrid names Julen Lopetegui as Zidane's successor
Football: Defending champions Germany arrive in Russia for World Cup Football Defending champions Germany arrive in Russia for World Cup
Anas number 12 expose: Replace GFA with another entity-Moses Foh Amoaning Anas number 12 expose Replace GFA with another entity-Moses Foh Amoaning
Football: Spain coach Lopetegui to take Real Madrid job after World Cup Football Spain coach Lopetegui to take Real Madrid job after World Cup
Football: Huddersfield sign Egypt star Sobhi from Stoke Football Huddersfield sign Egypt star Sobhi from Stoke

Recommended Videos

Grace Ashie: Nyantakyi didn’t pay me a pesewa for Black Stars songs Grace Ashie Nyantakyi didn’t pay me a pesewa for Black Stars songs
Anas Expose Aftermath: I want to be remembered for my good deeds – Kwesi Nyantakyi Anas Expose Aftermath I want to be remembered for my good deeds – Kwesi Nyantakyi
Anas Expose #12: Kwesi Nyantakyi resigns as president of the GFA Anas Expose #12 Kwesi Nyantakyi resigns as president of the GFA



Top Articles

1 Life Goes On Kwesi Nyantakyi returns to practice law after FIFA banbullet
2 Number 12 I want to be remembered for my good deeds – Kwesi Nyantakyibullet
3 Photos Meet Kwesi Nyantakyi's beautiful first wife and childrenbullet
4 #Number12 Watch how Black Starlets Physiotherapist was bribed to...bullet
5 Number 12 Anas petitions FIFA to ban Nyantakyi for lifebullet
6 #Number12 GFA to be replaced with GFF after Anas exposébullet
7 #Number12 Court grants injunction to restrain GFA from operatingbullet
8 Three Days to Russia 2018 Asamoah Gyan’s name pops up in...bullet
9 Audio Kwesi Nyantakyi voices out why he resigned as GFA...bullet
10 Reflection I’m from a poor background but God took me...bullet

Top Videos

1 Back to the Roots Memphis Depay dancing ‘adobe’ in Cape Coastbullet
2 Video Sannie Daara received GHC 4,000 bribe in Anas exposébullet
3 Ghost Goal Italian referee shows remorse for disallowing Muntari’s goalbullet
4 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
5 Video GFA Exco member Doku caught on camera receiving bribebullet
6 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on Real...bullet
7 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed goal...bullet
8 Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new sensationbullet
9 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
10 Betraying the Gamebullet

Football

Argentina's Nestor Pitana will referee the opening match at the World Cup
Football Argentina's Pitana to ref World Cup opener
Spain coach Julen Lopetegui will replace Zinedine Zidane as Real Madrid coach after the 2018 World Cup, the Spanish giants said Tuesday
Football Lopetegui to coach Real Madrid after World Cup
The German team arrive at the World Cup in Russia
Football Germany land at World Cup as Spain coach signs for Real Madrid
Soccer Rexona ‘be the next champion’ campaign’ kicks off