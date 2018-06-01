Home > Sports > Football >

Wolves target Rui Patricio walks out of Sporting Lisbon


Football Wolves target Rui Patricio walks out of Sporting Lisbon

A crisis at Portuguese giants Sporting Lisbon that recently saw masked thugs physically attack players and coaches took a new twist on Friday after goalkeeper Rui Patricio stormed out of the club.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Sporting Lisbon goalkeeper Rui Patricio (L) has walked out of the Portuguese club ahead of an expected move to England's Premier League play

Sporting Lisbon goalkeeper Rui Patricio (L) has walked out of the Portuguese club ahead of an expected move to England's Premier League

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A crisis at Portuguese giants Sporting Lisbon that recently saw masked thugs physically attack players and coaches took a new twist on Friday after goalkeeper Rui Patricio stormed out of the club.

Patricio, a target for newly promoted Premier League club Wolverhampton Wanderers, sent a letter to Sporting informing them he was "terminating my contract because of a justified motive".

Portuguese media reports claim the 30-year-old 'keeper, a European champion in 2016 and a member of Portugal's World Cup squad, was motivated by problems negotiating his departure from Sporting.

But in a press conference Sporting president Bruno de Carvalho hit back, pointing the finger of blame at Patricio's powerful agent, Jorge Mendes, whom he accused of greed and of using "blackmail".

"Of the 18 million euros that were on the table, Jorge Mendes wanted seven million," said De Carvalho, adding that Patricio had been "manipulated" by Mendes, who is an advisor to Wolverhampton's Chinese owners.

Patricio's eventual departure has compounded a deepening crisis at the Jose Alvalade stadium.

Last month several of the first team players were physically attacked by disgruntled fans wearing balaclavas after they had invaded the club's training complex at Alcochete outside Lisbon.

The supporters broke into the training complex, vandalised the dressing rooms, threatened backroom staff and assaulted players and coaching staff.

In total 23 fans were arrested and face charges relating to the incident.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Russia 2018: Germany coach bans sex for his players during World Cup Russia 2018 Germany coach bans sex for his players during World Cup
Zylofon Cash Premier League: Completed second window transfer deals in Ghana Zylofon Cash Premier League Completed second window transfer deals in Ghana
Football: Loew to decide Neuer's World Cup fate on Sunday Football Loew to decide Neuer's World Cup fate on Sunday
Football: Pochettino leads race to replace Zidane at Real Madrid Football Pochettino leads race to replace Zidane at Real Madrid
Football: Pochettino on Real Madrid: "What will be, will be" Football Pochettino on Real Madrid: "What will be, will be"
Japan Friendly: Kwesi Appiah confirms Wakaso, Acquah withdrew over appearance fees Japan Friendly Kwesi Appiah confirms Wakaso, Acquah withdrew over appearance fees

Recommended Videos

Ghost Goal: Italian referee shows remorse for disallowing Muntari’s goal Ghost Goal Italian referee shows remorse for disallowing Muntari’s goal
Joachim Low: German Coach bans players from having sex during the World Cup Joachim Low German Coach bans players from having sex during the World Cup
Sports News: Zinedine Zidane resigns as Real Madrid manager Sports News Zinedine Zidane resigns as Real Madrid manager



Top Articles

1 Japan 0-1 Ghana Watch skipper Thomas Partey's stunning freekick against...bullet
2 Ghanaian Players Abroad Black Stars midfielder faces 3-year jail termbullet
3 International Friendly Black Stars beat 2018 World Cup participant,...bullet
4 Video Watch Black Stars vs Japan friendly herebullet
5 Investigative Journalist Anas names Pulse Ghana’s Freeman as one...bullet
6 Property Mubarak Wakaso’s East Legon apartment to be demolishedbullet
7 UEFA Champions League Ghanaians dominate list of Africans to...bullet
8 Spanish Football This is why Zidane resigned as Real...bullet
9 Breaking News Zidane resigns as Real Madrid coachbullet
10 Zylofon Cash Premier League Results and scorers on...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
2 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apartbullet
3 Video Watch how Essien and his Chelsea legends suffered 4-1 defeatbullet
4 Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new sensationbullet
5 Ghost Goal Italian referee shows remorse for disallowing...bullet
6 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
7 Watch the six-goal thriller between Aduana Stars and Rajabullet
8 Video Throwback: Sundowns beat Powerlines 24-0bullet
9 Video Black Satellites share the spoils with Algeriabullet
10 Video Watch how Hearts thrashed Kotoko eaxctly 18...bullet

Football

AC Milan's defender Leonardo Bonucci greets fans at the end of the Italian Tim Cup (Coppa Italia) final Juventus vs AC Milan at the Olympic stadium on May 9, 2018 in Rome.Juventus crushed AC Milan 4-0 on today at the Stadio Olimpico to win a fourth consecutive Italian Cup. Mehdi Benatia opened the floodgates after 56 minutes for the first of a double of the night for the Moroccan with Douglas Costa also finding the net in the space of nine minutes. A Nikola Kalinic own goal accounted for the fourth
Football AC Milan face Europa League ban -- report
Germany's head coach Joachim Loew on Friday ruled himself out of the running to replace Zinedine Zidane as Real Madrid coach as he prepares for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.
Football Count me out of race to succeed Zidane, says Germany's Loew
Zylofon Cash Premier League I could have won the league with Hearts of Oak – Kenichi
Zinedine Zidane
Football Real Madrid stunned as Zidane quits at the top