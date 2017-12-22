Home > Sports > Football >

Women's WAFU Cup :  Black Queens to compete in maiden edition next year


The Black Queens are set to compete in the first ever edition of the Women's WAFU Cup to be held in Cote D'Ivoire next year.

  • Published:
black quuens.jpg play Credit: Images Image 
Ghana's Black Queens are set to compete for the maiden edition of the Women’s WAFU Cup next year in Cote D’Ivoire which will be slated for 10th to 24th February, 2018.

Ghana will compete with seven other counterparts in the sub-region which is aimed at keeping the teams involved active and competitive.

The Black Queens are to use this tournament to prepare themselves for the African Women’s Cup of Nations which will be hosted in Ghana.

The other participants, which include host Cote D’Ivoire Nigeria, Togo, Niger, Burkina Faso, Senegal and Benin, are to use this to prepare for the upcoming African Women’s Cup of Nations Qualifiers which begins on 26th February, 2018.

The draw for the tournament will be held on 9th January, 2018 in Abidjan.

Ghana will host the 2018 African Women’s Cup of Nations from 17th November to 1st December 2018.

