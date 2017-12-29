Word on the Pitch :  WORDOP group impart the word of God through football

news

Inhabitants of Enyainman close to Mankessim in the Central Region received good tidings during the Christmas festivities as Christian Group knowns as WORDOP introduced an exciting package to the young ones of Enyanmain and its environs.

An initiative christened “Word On the Pitch” was the great gift granted to the people of Enyanmain on 26th December,2017.

The “Word on the Pitch” event is one which seeks to infuse preaching the gospel with the beautiful game of football.

The maiden edition of the glorious event commenced with praises and worship session followed by that of a gospel “Jama” competition and football skills competition.

Two football teams which competed largely in the activities were Mankessim based side Paloma FC and EM Academy from Enyainman.

The word and altar call was delivered by Rev.Philip Thompson who graced the occasion admonishing the young athletes and all gathered put God in whatever they do. He also advise them to strife to improve their skills.

WORDOP who put this event together operate under the slogan “Shining Jesus both on the Pitch and outside the pitch.”

The team explained to Pulse Ghana that they do have the vision of getting athletes predominantly footballers to be steadfast in the faith of Christianity. This is so as produce a group of athletes who reflects God’s glory on the oitch and in other aspects of their lives.

The group are in a mission to follow up on the athletes who partake in their events to support their growth in Christianity.

It was also explained by the WORDOP team gospel musicians glorify the Lord with their voice and that can also apply in the football arena where footballers glorify the Almighty with their feet.

Twellium Foundation, Cowbell and T.S.G transport and Logistics supported the event. WORDOP are set to carry out their mega plans in the year 2018.