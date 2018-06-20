Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

World Cup 2018: Cisse says being the only black coach disturbs him


World Cup 2018 Senegal's Cisse says being the only black coach disturbs him

Senegal coach Aliou Cisse said more African coaches are needed to take football on the continent to the next level and develop teams capable of challenging for the World Cup.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Senegal coach Aliou Cisse talks to the press in Moscow play

Senegal coach Aliou Cisse talks to the press in Moscow

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Senegal coach Aliou Cisse said more African coaches are needed to take football on the continent to the next level and develop teams capable of challenging for the World Cup.

Brazilian great Pele predicted in 1977 that an African team would win the tournament by 2000 but returns have been disappointing, with only three quarter-final appearances by African teams in the event's history.

Cisse's 2002 Senegal side were one of those, along with Cameroon in 1990 and Ghana in 2010.

The dreadlocked 42-year-old said players from those teams were now turning to coaching and could provide a crucial boost to African football.

"I represent a new generation that would like to have its place among African football and world football," he said.

"We're good players with pasts as professional football players and are very good tactically. We have the right to be among the top international coaches."

Cisse, whose Senegal side open their World Cup campaign in Russia with a Group H clash against Poland on Tuesday, said African teams would eventually be as successful as the European and South American giants.

"I am certain that one day an African team, an African country, will win the World Cup," he said.

But he said it would take time, adding: "It's a bit more complicated in our countries. We face realities that are not there in other continents."

"But Africa is full of quality and we're on the way," he said. "We fully trust our football, we have no complexes.

"You see lots of African players in European clubs, now we need African coaches for our continent to go ahead."

Senegal are one of five African teams at the tournament in Russia but they are the only one coached by an African.

Cisse was reluctant to attribute the lack of African mentors to prejudice, instead focusing on football's power to unite.

"I'm the only black coach at this World Cup, it's true," he said. "But really this debate disturbs me. I think football is a universal sport and the colour of your skin is of very little importance."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Anas number 12 expose: FIFA to meet GFA and government in Accra on Friday Anas number 12 expose FIFA to meet GFA and government in Accra on Friday
Football: Senegal to the rescue as African teams struggle at World Cup Football Senegal to the rescue as African teams struggle at World Cup
Football: World Cup shock and awe: Russia aren't that bad Football World Cup shock and awe: Russia aren't that bad
Football: Argentina rally behind Messi ahead of key Croatia clash Football Argentina rally behind Messi ahead of key Croatia clash
Football: In-form Ronaldo looms for Morocco, Spain face Iran Football In-form Ronaldo looms for Morocco, Spain face Iran
Football: Fact-check: Did Mexicans celebrating World Cup win cause an earthquake? Unfounded Football Fact-check: Did Mexicans celebrating World Cup win cause an earthquake? Unfounded

Recommended Videos

Sports Beat: An exclusive interview with Thomas Partey Sports Beat An exclusive interview with Thomas Partey
Sports Beat: An exclusive interview with Afriyie Acquah Sports Beat An exclusive interview with Afriyie Acquah
Kwesi Nyantakyi: Anas demanded $150k through third party to drop videos Kwesi Nyantakyi Anas demanded $150k through third party to drop videos



Top Articles

1 #Number12 Anas releases further particulars against Nyantakyibullet
2 Video Contryman Songo is all tears as he returns to Ghana's TV screensbullet
3 Number 12 Anas demanded $150K to cancel screening of exposé – Kwesi...bullet
4 Pulse Sports Exclusive Thomas Partey talks about Black Stars...bullet
5 Ghanaian Players Abroad Thomas Partey swerves Shatta Wale to...bullet
6 The Numbers All the vital statistics of the FIFA World Cupbullet
7 International Friendly Thomas Partey's goal saves Ghana's...bullet
8 World Cup 2018 Ronaldo delighted with 'personal best'...bullet
9 Number 12 FIFA orders government to include GFA in steps...bullet
10 World Cup 2018 Player ratings from Belgium vrs Panama gamebullet

Related Articles

World Cup 2018 Senegal beat Poland for first African win at 2018 World Cup
World Cup 2018 Senegal's Cisse says being the only black coach disturbs him
World Cup 2018 Russia beat Egypt to close in on World Cup last 16
Football Poland's key defender Glik in doubt against Mane's Senegal
World Cup 2018 All you need to know about Senegal-Poland clash
Football Lewandowski frustrated in Poland World Cup loss
World Cup 2018 Hope Of Africa – Senegal showing the way in Russia
Football Senegal to the rescue as African teams struggle at World Cup
World Cup 2018 Senegal is Africa’s only hope after a first win, the Nigerians were just fashion enthusiasts

Top Videos

1 Ghost Goal Italian referee shows remorse for disallowing Muntari’s goalbullet
2 Video Sannie Daara received GHC 4,000 bribe in Anas exposébullet
3 Back to the Roots Memphis Depay dancing ‘adobe’ in Cape Coastbullet
4 Video Watch how Essien and his Chelsea legends suffered 4-1 defeatbullet
5 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on Real...bullet
6 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
7 Watch the six-goal thriller between Aduana Stars and Rajabullet
8 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apartbullet
9 Video Watch how Kotoko defeated Dwarfs 2-1bullet
10 Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new...bullet

Football

Antoine Griezmann is the leader of the French attack
Football France vow to up the ante as World Cup rivals flounder
Mile Jedinak says Australia will not focus solely on dangerman Christian Eriksen when they face Denmark
Football Eriksen the dangerman as Australia bid to shape World Cup destiny
Coach Stanislav Cherchesov is on the verge of leading unfancied Russia into the last 16
World Cup 2018 Russia beat Egypt to close in on World Cup last 16
Clearly not entirely recovered from his shoulder injury, Salah was stymied by a clingy Russian defence and was only able to score on a consolation penalty kick
Football Salah disappoints as Egypt crushed by Russia