Home > Sports > Football >

World Cup can bring fractured nations together: study


Football World Cup can bring fractured nations together: study

Football fans will cheer on their teams at the World Cup finals in Russia later this month but researchers suggest the passions involved can be put to good use even off the pitch.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
France's World Cup-winning side in 1998 were held up as a model of racial integration at a time of tensions about immigration play

France's World Cup-winning side in 1998 were held up as a model of racial integration at a time of tensions about immigration

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Football fans will cheer on their teams at the World Cup finals in Russia later this month but researchers suggest the passions involved can be put to good use even off the pitch.

The emotional effects of victory and even qualification for a major tournament may help strengthen national identity in countries where it is lacking, they argued.

The study, published last month by the National Bureau of Economic Research, suggested a feel-good factor from big-match wins can improve trust between ethnic groups and cut unrest.

"The effect is sizeable and robust and is not explained by generic euphoria or optimism. Crucially, national victories do not only affect attitudes but also reduce violence," it added.

Ruben Durante, a political economist at the Paris Institute of Political Studies who co-authored the paper, said there were many examples about how sport had brought nations together.

In 1980, US resolve in the Cold War was hardened by an improbable ice hockey victory against the Soviet Union at that year's Winter Olympics.

In 1998, France's World Cup football-winning side were held up as a model of racial integration at a time of tensions about immigration.

Nelson Mandela's use of the 1995 rugby union World Cup was designed to help heal a fractured nation emerging from decades of apartheid play

Nelson Mandela's use of the 1995 rugby union World Cup was designed to help heal a fractured nation emerging from decades of apartheid

(AFP/File)

South African president Nelson Mandela's use of the 1995 rugby union World Cup was designed to help heal a fractured nation emerging from decades of apartheid.

On the other hand, sport can lead to bloodshed: an ill-tempered qualifying match between El Salvador and Honduras for the 1970 World Cup sparked rioting that led to a brief border conflict known as the "Football War" of 1969.

High-stakes games

The study -- "Building Nations Through Shared Experiences: Evidence From African Football" -- analysed more than 70 Africa Cup of Nations and World Cup qualifying matches in sub-Saharan Africa between 2000 and 2015.

It matched them with answers to Afrobarometer surveys about national and ethnic identity conducted before and after games from more than 28,000 respondents in 18 countries.

The authors then compared data on violence in those countries.

"What we found is that experience of a win in one of those high-stakes matches (indicated) people are less likely to report ethnic over national allegiances," Durante told AFP.

Different ethnic groups became more trusting of one another and the positive effects lasted over time, he added in an interview.

The effect was seen particularly in victories against a traditional rival and when the national team was more ethnically diverse.

The greater sense of belonging that produced was most pronounced in areas where there was little visible state presence in terms of infrastructure.

Defeats, in contrast, did not give the opposite effect and there was no difference as to whether the victory was at home or away, the study suggested.

But it warned politicians hoping to jump on the bandwagon of success to be wary, as there was no corresponding increase in support for the ruling party or incumbent.

'Window of opportunity'

On the reduction of violence after national team victories, the paper said the effect was most seen in nations whose teams scraped through qualifying, were not expected to go through or who had not reached a finals for a long time.

"Nations whose teams barely qualified actually experienced a decline in conflict over the following six months," said Durante.

Hitler used the 1938 Olympics as a vehicle to champion Nazism play

Hitler used the 1938 Olympics as a vehicle to champion Nazism

(AFP/File)

Durante said countries needed to be wary of the dangers of using greater national identity negatively, citing Hitler's use of the 1938 Olympics as a vehicle to champion Nazism.

But the findings indicated that in countries hit by tensions about identity, sport -- or any shared experience where people have a deep emotional investment -- can be beneficial.

"You can open a window of opportunity that people feel part of a nation and bring people to the table," he added.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Photos: Lionel Messi’s breaks the internet with photoshoot with GOATS Photos Lionel Messi’s breaks the internet with photoshoot with GOATS
Russia 2018: No Russian girls for you-Nigeria coach tells players Russia 2018 No Russian girls for you-Nigeria coach tells players
Russia 2018: Nigeria name final squad for the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia 2018 Nigeria name final squad for the 2018 FIFA World Cup
Football: Morocco drop defender and add attacker for World Cup 23 Football Morocco drop defender and add attacker for World Cup 23
Russia 2018: Leroy Sane left out of Germany World Cup final squad Russia 2018 Leroy Sane left out of Germany World Cup final squad
Zylofon Cash Premier League: Goal king chart after the first round Zylofon Cash Premier League Goal king chart after the first round

Recommended Videos

FIFA World Cup: Fans queue in London for the launch of Nigeria's World Cup kit FIFA World Cup Fans queue in London for the launch of Nigeria's World Cup kit
Ghost Goal: Italian referee shows remorse for disallowing Muntari’s goal Ghost Goal Italian referee shows remorse for disallowing Muntari’s goal
Joachim Low: German Coach bans players from having sex during the World Cup Joachim Low German Coach bans players from having sex during the World Cup



Top Articles

1 Japan Friendly Kwesi Appiah confirms Wakaso, Acquah withdrew over...bullet
2 Ghanaian Players Abroad Black Stars midfielder faces 3-year jail termbullet
3 The Legacy Meet the Abedi Ayew kidsbullet
4 Photo Asamoah Gyan’s mansion at East Legon to be demolishedbullet
5 Standing Zylofon Cash Premier League table after the first roundbullet
6 English Premier League Ghanaian celebrity barber gives...bullet
7 Japan 0-1 Ghana Watch skipper Thomas Partey's stunning...bullet
8 Photos Meet Kwesi Nyantakyi's beautiful first wife and...bullet
9 Investigative Journalist Anas names Pulse Ghana’s...bullet
10 Ghanaian Players Abroad Andre Ayew believes Jordan...bullet

Top Videos

1 Ghost Goal Italian referee shows remorse for disallowing Muntari’s goalbullet
2 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apartbullet
3 Video Watch how Essien and his Chelsea legends suffered 4-1 defeatbullet
4 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
5 Watch the six-goal thriller between Aduana Stars and Rajabullet
6 Video Black Satellites share the spoils with Algeriabullet
7 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
8 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed goal...bullet
9 Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new...bullet
10 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows...bullet

Football

France coach Didier Deschamps fixed on his final World Cup 23 early, which meant the squad could pose for the cameras on May 30.
Football France confirm unchanged World Cup squad
Abdelhak Nouri collapsed suddenly with a heart problem during the pre-match warmup before Ajax played German club Werder Bremen, in Austria in July last year
Football Nouri's family seek 'hefty' damages from Ajax
Croatia manager Zlatko Dalic had to drop just one player to get down to a 23-man World Cup squad.
Football Croatia cuts one player as they name final World Cup squad
Controversial former midfielder Joey Barton relishes the challenge of his first managerial job with English third tier side Fleetwood Town even making a joke about bookmakers
Football Jocular Barton says Fleetwood ideal for management debut