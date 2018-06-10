Pulse.com.gh logo
World Cup hopefuls France arrive in Russia


Football World Cup hopefuls France arrive in Russia

France's attack-minded squad arrived in Russia on Sunday full of hope that they can win a second World Cup 20 years after their first victory.

France's national football team forward Kylian Mbappe disembarks from a plane after landing at Moscow Sheremetyevo airport in Khimki play

France's national football team forward Kylian Mbappe disembarks from a plane after landing at Moscow Sheremetyevo airport in Khimki

(AFP)
France's attack-minded squad arrived in Russia on Sunday full of hope that they can win a second World Cup 20 years after their first victory.

Led by forwards Antoine Griezmann and teenage star Kylian Mbappe, the French flew into Moscow before heading to their base in the forest in Istra outside the Russian capital.

France suffered a stumble in their final warm-up game on Saturday, needing a 78th minute goal from Mbappe to earn a 1-1 draw with a youthful United States team in Lyon.

Didier Deschamps' team will play Australia in their opening Group C match on Saturday in Kazan before facing Peru and Denmark.

France won the World Cup on home soil in 1998, when a team led by Zinedine Zidane beat Brazil 3-0 in the final.

