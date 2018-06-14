Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

World Cup trophy displayed at Moscow's Luzhniki as ceremony begins


Football World Cup trophy displayed at Moscow's Luzhniki as ceremony begins

The World Cup trophy was displayed at Moscow's 80,000-seat Luzhniki Stadium on Thursday ahead of the tournament's opening match between host nation Russia and Saudi Arabia.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Spanish goalkeeper Iker Casillas (L) and Russian model Natalia Vodianova stand next to the World Cup trophy during the opening ceremony at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow on June 14, 2018 play

Spanish goalkeeper Iker Casillas (L) and Russian model Natalia Vodianova stand next to the World Cup trophy during the opening ceremony at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow on June 14, 2018

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The World Cup trophy was displayed at Moscow's 80,000-seat Luzhniki Stadium on Thursday ahead of the tournament's opening match between host nation Russia and Saudi Arabia.

To deafening loud cheers at the crucible of Russian and Soviet sports, former Spain goalkeeper Iker Casillas held up the golden trophy for fans to photograph.

Outside the refurbished stadium, colourful crowds of fans danced and chanted, with a heavy police presence keeping order.

The mood was festive and peaceful, with Russian fans cheering a group of Saudi fans in green who were congregating outside one of the entrances.

The opening ceremony included a mini-concert by British pop star Robbie Williams, who performed "Let Me Entertain You".

Russian President Vladimir Putin and FIFA boss Gianni Infantino officially open the tournament minutes before the 1500 GMT kickoff.

A bellowing chant of "Russia!" echoed through the packed stadium as the opening ceremony got under way to music from Russian composer Pyotr Tchaikovsky.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

2018 World Cup: Colurful ceremony; five-star performance – Russia flip the scripts on opening day 2018 World Cup Colurful ceremony; five-star performance – Russia flip the scripts on opening day
Football: Spain 'united' ahead of clash with Ronaldo's Portugal Football Spain 'united' ahead of clash with Ronaldo's Portugal
Football: Cheryshev says World Cup starring role 'beyond my dreams' Football Cheryshev says World Cup starring role 'beyond my dreams'
Football: Three things we learned from day one at the World Cup Football Three things we learned from day one at the World Cup
Football: 'One of saddest days of my life': Tearful Lopetegui on Spain sacking Football 'One of saddest days of my life': Tearful Lopetegui on Spain sacking
Football: Robbie Williams kicks off World Cup with obscene gesture Football Robbie Williams kicks off World Cup with obscene gesture

Recommended Videos

Russia 2018: Last 10 World Cup winners Russia 2018 Last 10 World Cup winners
Russia 2018: World Cup match preview Russia V Saudi Arabia Russia 2018 World Cup match preview Russia V Saudi Arabia
Sammy Kuffour: Michael Essien is the best player I have ever played with Sammy Kuffour Michael Essien is the best player I have ever played with



Top Articles

1 Confirmed Government names Fianoo, Abedi Pele, three others to run Ghana...bullet
2 #Number12 Court grants injunction to restrain GFA from operatingbullet
3 #Number12 Watch how Black Starlets Physiotherapist was bribed to...bullet
4 Reflection I’m from a poor background but God took me far –...bullet
5 2018 World Cup Check how the African teams have arrived in Russiabullet
6 #Number12 GFA to be replaced with GFF after Anas exposébullet
7 Life Goes On Kwesi Nyantakyi returns to practice law after...bullet
8 Money Laundering Banks instructed to provide 7 key...bullet
9 2018 FIFA World Cup Clubs with most players at the World Cupbullet
10 Three Days to Russia 2018 Asamoah Gyan’s name pops up...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Sannie Daara received GHC 4,000 bribe in Anas exposébullet
2 Ghost Goal Italian referee shows remorse for disallowing Muntari’s goalbullet
3 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
4 Back to the Roots Memphis Depay dancing ‘adobe’ in Cape Coastbullet
5 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apartbullet
6 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on Real...bullet
7 Video Watch how Essien and his Chelsea legends suffered 4-1...bullet
8 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed goal...bullet
9 Video GFA Exco member Doku caught on camera receiving bribebullet
10 Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new...bullet

Football

Russia coach Stanislav Cherchesov led his side to a 5-0 win against Saudi Arabia in the World Cup opener
Football Putin congratulates Russia coach after emphatic win
Japan captain Makoto Hasebe admits the removal of coach Vahid Halilhodzic shortly before the World Cup was a "difficult situation"
Football Japan buoyed ahead of Colombia test despite late coach change
New man in charge: Julen Lopetegui gives a speech during his official presentation by Real Madrid on Thursday
Football Spain sacking was "saddest day since death of my mother" - Lopetegui
Poland striker Robert Lewandowski has it licked as he gets the stamp of approval from the Polish post office
Football Robert Lewandowski gets stamp of approval