Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

World Cup trophy displayed at Moscow's Luzhniki as ceremony begins


Football World Cup trophy displayed at Moscow's Luzhniki as ceremony begins

The World Cup trophy was displayed at Moscow's 80,000-seat Luzhniki Stadium on Thursday ahead of the tournament's opening match between host nation Russia and Saudi Arabia.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Spanish goalkeeper Iker Casillas (L) and Russian model Natalia Vodianova stand next to the World Cup trophy during the opening ceremony at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow on June 14, 2018 play

Spanish goalkeeper Iker Casillas (L) and Russian model Natalia Vodianova stand next to the World Cup trophy during the opening ceremony at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow on June 14, 2018

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The World Cup trophy was displayed at Moscow's 80,000-seat Luzhniki Stadium on Thursday ahead of the tournament's opening match between host nation Russia and Saudi Arabia.

To deafening loud cheers at the crucible of Russian and Soviet sports, former Spain goalkeeper Iker Casillas held up the golden trophy for fans to photograph.

Outside the refurbished stadium, colourful crowds of fans danced and chanted, with a heavy police presence keeping order.

The mood was festive and peaceful, with Russian fans cheering a group of Saudi fans in green who were congregating outside one of the entrances.

The opening ceremony included a mini-concert by British pop star Robbie Williams, who performed "Let Me Entertain You".

Russian President Vladimir Putin and FIFA boss Gianni Infantino officially open the tournament minutes before the 1500 GMT kickoff.

A bellowing chant of "Russia!" echoed through the packed stadium as the opening ceremony got under way to music from Russian composer Pyotr Tchaikovsky.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Russia 2018: 21st FIFA World Cup starts today Russia 2018 21st FIFA World Cup starts today
Football: Russia impress as World Cup kicks off Football Russia impress as World Cup kicks off
Football: Putin officially opens World Cup in Russia Football Putin officially opens World Cup in Russia
Football: Spain will go far despite upheaval, says Portugal coach Santos Football Spain will go far despite upheaval, says Portugal coach Santos
Football: British gay rights activist arrested in Russia before World Cup Football British gay rights activist arrested in Russia before World Cup
Football: Uruguay coach lavishes praise on 'more mature' Suarez Football Uruguay coach lavishes praise on 'more mature' Suarez

Recommended Videos

Russia 2018: World Cup match preview Russia V Saudi Arabia Russia 2018 World Cup match preview Russia V Saudi Arabia
Sammy Kuffour: Michael Essien is the best player I have ever played with Sammy Kuffour Michael Essien is the best player I have ever played with
Anas Expose #12: Government petitions High Court to dissolve GFA Anas Expose #12 Government petitions High Court to dissolve GFA



Top Articles

1 Confirmed Government names Fianoo, Abedi Pele, three others to run Ghana...bullet
2 #Number12 Court grants injunction to restrain GFA from operatingbullet
3 #Number12 Watch how Black Starlets Physiotherapist was bribed to...bullet
4 Reflection I’m from a poor background but God took me far –...bullet
5 #Number12 GFA to be replaced with GFF after Anas exposébullet
6 2018 World Cup Check how the African teams have arrived in Russiabullet
7 Life Goes On Kwesi Nyantakyi returns to practice law after...bullet
8 Money Laundering Banks instructed to provide 7 key...bullet
9 Three Days to Russia 2018 Asamoah Gyan’s name pops up in...bullet
10 Red Handed Journalist assaulted for having sex with...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Sannie Daara received GHC 4,000 bribe in Anas exposébullet
2 Ghost Goal Italian referee shows remorse for disallowing Muntari’s goalbullet
3 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
4 Back to the Roots Memphis Depay dancing ‘adobe’ in Cape Coastbullet
5 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apartbullet
6 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on Real...bullet
7 Video Watch how Essien and his Chelsea legends suffered 4-1...bullet
8 Video GFA Exco member Doku caught on camera receiving bribebullet
9 Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new...bullet
10 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed...bullet

Football

Jurgen Klopp wants Iceland to shine at the 2018 World Cup in Russia
Football Klopp hopes for more Iceland success at World Cup
The Luzhniki Stadium is hosting the first game of the World Cup
Football From Russia with love... Brief stories from the World Cup
Kwesi Nyantakyi
From god To Public Enemy The rise and fall of Kwesi Nyantakyi
Seppelt's documentaries on doping among Russian athletes sparked a storm and ended up with Russia being banned from the 2018 Winter Olympics
Football German reporter who exposed Russia doping 'won't be at World Cup'