Home > Sports > Football >

Youthful England have to believe - Southgate


Football Youthful England have to believe - Southgate

England manager Gareth Southgate insisted his 23-man squad is built to win now rather than building for the future, despite picking his country's third youngest ever squad for a World Cup.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
England manager Gareth Southgate has backed his younger players to shine at the World Cup play

England manager Gareth Southgate has backed his younger players to shine at the World Cup

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

England manager Gareth Southgate insisted his 23-man squad is built to win now rather than building for the future, despite picking his country's third youngest ever squad for a World Cup.

Veteran goalkeeper Joe Hart and Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere were among the big names to miss out on Southgate's squad, whilst 19-year-old uncapped Liverpool full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold was included.

"We are not picking young players because we are trying to buy ourselves time, we are picking young players because we believe they are the best," said Southgate on Thursday.

"Maybe it is brave to take players without the number of caps, but we have to give these guys belief."

Former England striker Gary Lineker joined a host of pundits in calling on Southgate to "write off" any hopes of lifting the World Cup in Moscow on July 15 in favour of blooding youngsters.

However, Southgate said he resisted the temptation to name en even younger squad by ruling out the likes of Fulham's Ryan Sessegnon and Jadon Sancho of Borussia Dortmund to pick those that on form are best placed to succeed in Russia.

"I don’t think when you're involved with England you can write any tournament off," he added.

"We know teams that win tournaments normally have more caps than we do, have more appearances in semi-finals and finals than we do. That’s where we want to head and that’s what Germany, Spain, Brazil and Argentina have done in junior and senior tournaments.

"We have great faith in them. They lack some big match experience, but how are they going to get that? I don’t want to limit what they think is possible. We need to enjoy the ride and embrace the tournament."

'Unique situation'

Southgate did concede, however, that his job has been made much harder by the lack of Englishmen playing regularly in the Premier League.

"We pick from 33 percent of the league which is quite a unique situation, but there is excitement with where we are going."

Capped 75 times, Hart, would have been England's most experienced player had he been selected.

Hart, 31, started only half of West Ham's Premier League games this season and conceded 39 goals in his 19 league appearances in a loan spell from Manchester City.

However, Southgate insisted Hart's international career isn't over should he secure a permanent move away from City, where he has fallen down the pecking order, and get back to his best.

"If he’s playing well for his club why wouldn’t I select him? He has an important career decision this summer and we hope he can be back playing at his very best," said Southgate.

Hart wasn't even selected in Southgate's stand-by list with Burnley's Tom Heaton in reserve for club team-mate Nick Pope, Jack Butland and Jordan Pickford.

Southgate clarified that had been his call, rather than Hart's refusal to be on stand-by.

"(It was) my decision," he added. "I think if you were the number one and asked to fulfil that role I think it is a very different challenge and I think the best thing for Joe now is to get his future sorted out this summer."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Champions: It’s Partey time! Atletico Madrid can’t have enough of Ghanaian player Thomas Champions It’s Partey time! Atletico Madrid can’t have enough of Ghanaian player Thomas
Official: GFA unveils Zylofon Cash Premier League Official GFA unveils Zylofon Cash Premier League
Number 12: GFA attempted to bribe Anas: Kweku Baako Jnr Number 12 GFA attempted to bribe Anas: Kweku Baako Jnr
Football: Italy great Buffon calls time on 17-year Juventus career Football Italy great Buffon calls time on 17-year Juventus career
CAF Confederations Cup: Watch the six-goal thriller between Aduana Stars and Raja CAF Confederations Cup Watch the six-goal thriller between Aduana Stars and Raja
Football: Ranieri leaving Nantes after one year in charge Football Ranieri leaving Nantes after one year in charge

Recommended Videos

Sports: Partey becomes first Ghanaian to win Europa League Trophy Sports Partey becomes first Ghanaian to win Europa League Trophy
Watch the six-goal thriller between Aduana Stars and Raja Watch the six-goal thriller between Aduana Stars and Raja
Sports: Fabregas gets married days to upcoming FA Cup final clash Sports Fabregas gets married days to upcoming FA Cup final clash



Top Articles

1 Number 12 Countryman Songo will be applauded after Anas' expose - Kwame...bullet
2 Champions! Thomas Partey wins the UEFA Europa League with Atletico Madridbullet
3 GFA Asamoah Gyan will be shocked if Anas' exposé shows corruption in...bullet
4 Russia 2018 Fixtures and kick off times for the upcoming FIFA...bullet
5 English Premier League Fabregas gets married days to upcoming FA...bullet
6 Russia 2018 Brazil announce World Cup squad without injured...bullet
7 Ghanaian Players Abroad Dominic Adiyiah sacked by Thailand clubbullet
8 Transfer News Kwadwo Asamoah completes Inter Milan medicalbullet
9 Ghanaian Players Abroad Asamoah Gyan sends a great piece...bullet
10 Like Father Like Son Marcelo’s son completes header...bullet

Top Videos

1 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apartbullet
2 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
3 Video Black Satellites share the spoils with Algeriabullet
4 Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new sensationbullet
5 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
6 New Club Gideon Baah's interview after completing move to FC...bullet
7 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed goal...bullet
8 Video Frank Acheampong registers hat-trick for Chinese sidebullet
9 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows...bullet
10 Video Watch how Hearts thrashed Kotoko eaxctly 18...bullet

Football

Everton have parted ways with manager Sam Allardyce
Football Allardyce 'disappointed' by Everton sacking
First Ghanaian to win the Europa League, Thomas Partey is thankful to God
Champion! First Ghanaian to win the Europa League, Thomas Partey is thankful to God
Diego Simeone has now won six trophies in six and a half years as Atletico coach
Football European success a deserved reward for relentless Simeone
Juventus legend Gianluigi Buffon calls time on his 17-year love affair with the Turin giants
Football Italy great Buffon calls time on 17-year Juventus career