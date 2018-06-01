news

Zinedane Zidane is being lined up as the new Qatar national team manager and would be paid an eye-watering £44million per year, according to reports.

Zidane, 45, announced his shock resignation from Real Madrid yesterday but may not be out of work for too long.

The Frenchman was widely expected to take a sabbatical, much like Pep Guardiola and Luis Enrique have done, but an offer of £120,000 per day for four years - which would leave him £176m richer by 2022 - may be too good to turn down.

That is the figure reported by influential Egyptian billionaire Naguib Sawiris, who took to Twitter to suggest the offer on the table.

Qatar will host the World Cup in 2022 and therefore receive automatic qualification.

It will be the first time the nation - ranked 101st in the world - have appeared at the tournament and not since 1934 have the host nation been making their tournament debut.

And it is believed a four-year contract would be offered to Zidane to lead the Middle Eastern country at the World Cup.

Zidane will no doubt be in high demand and has already been tipped to take over at Chelsea with Antonio Conte's future in serious doubt.

Jurgen Klopp is Real Madrid's first choice to replace Zidane at the Bernabeu.

But Mauricio Pochettino is also being considered, although the Argentine signed a new contract last week meaning Real Madrid would have to front £42million to Tottenham to lure him away.