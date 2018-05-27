Home > Sports > Football >

Zidane place in pantheon of great coaches secure as Real win again


Football Zidane place in pantheon of great coaches secure as Real win again

He was one of the all-time greats as a player, and Zinedine Zidane now merits consideration as one of the game's great managers after making history with Real Madrid in Saturday's Champions League final.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Zinedine Zidane with the Champions League trophy after Real Madrid's win against Liverpool in Saturday's final in Kiev play

Zinedine Zidane with the Champions League trophy after Real Madrid's win against Liverpool in Saturday's final in Kiev

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

He was one of the all-time greats as a player, and Zinedine Zidane now merits consideration as one of the game's great managers after making history with Real Madrid in Saturday's Champions League final.

His team's 3-1 win over Liverpool on a dramatic evening in Kiev allowed Zidane to become the first coach ever to win the Champions League in three consecutive seasons, with Real becoming the first team to achieve that feat in more than 40 years.

Less than two and a half years after being promoted from his position as coach of Real's second team to his first managerial role at the highest level, the Frenchman has become only the third coach in the history of the game to lift the European Cup three times.

Leaving behind contemporaries Jose Mourinho and Pep Guardiola, Zidane has equalled former Liverpool manager Bob Paisley and Carlo Ancelotti, the man he used to serve as an assistant.

"I need to congratulate the players as it is not at all easy what they are doing," Zidane said after the game in the Ukrainian capital.

"This is the business. There are no words for it. That is what this squad is all about. They have no limit to what they can do."

Zidane was reluctant to take too much of the credit after seeing his side secure their fourth Champions League title in five seasons, and the 13th in the club's long love affair with the European Cup.

The 45-year-old also won the trophy as a player for Real, his volley in the 2002 win over Bayer Leverkusen in Glasgow being considered one of the best ever to grace a final -- although it was possibly surpassed by Gareth Bale's overhead kick on Saturday.

It is 20 years since the Marseille-born son of Algerian immigrants scored twice as France beat Brazil 3-0 in the 1998 World Cup final.

Two years later his midfield artistry inspired France to victory at the European Championship, and on the eve of Saturday's game Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp called him "one of the best five players of all time."

'No secret'

Zidane celebrates with with wife Veronique and son Theo after winning Saturday's final play

Zidane celebrates with with wife Veronique and son Theo after winning Saturday's final

(AFP)

Yet as a coach, he has now won nine trophies since replacing Rafael Benitez in the Santiago Bernabeu dugout in January 2016.

It is a remarkable record, all the more so for a man who has not yet convinced everyone that he is a tactical genius.

"What I am doing is just a continuation -- I have just started as a coach, what I am experiencing with my players is impressive," he said.

"There is no secret. It is just a lot of work. We have players who are very good, but behind that there is lots of hard work. They have the desire, the hunger to win."

Having such a talented squad certainly helps. Zidane has also had a fair amount of luck on his side, with Liverpool's night being marred by the first-half injury to Mohamed Salah that forced off their best player.

Two goalkeeping errors by Loris Karius helped too, just as a howler by Bayern Munich's Sven Ulreich had been vital in the semi-finals.

Nevertheless, guiding Real to the longest period of sustained success in Europe's elite club competition since the 1970s means, statistically at least, his place in the pantheon of great coaches is secure.

The question is, where does he go from here?

Zidane recently insisted that winning La Liga is harder than anything else, but his Real side finished well behind Barcelona in third place in the season just finished.

As long as he has the motivation to carry on in his current role -- possibly outlasting the ageing Cristiano Ronaldo and building a new team -- he will try to wrestle back the domestic title from Barcelona.

"We are not going to settle now for anything. You know that at the start of the season we always want to win everything."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Football: Ronaldo's future casts cloud over Real's historic treble Football Ronaldo's future casts cloud over Real's historic treble
Football: Salah injury 'serious', says Liverpool boss Klopp Football Salah injury 'serious', says Liverpool boss Klopp
Football: Bale steps out of Ronaldo's shadow to finally shine for Real Football Bale steps out of Ronaldo's shadow to finally shine for Real
Football: Real fans rejoice at Bernabeu after European success Football Real fans rejoice at Bernabeu after European success
Football: Brilliant Bale breaks Liverpool hearts as Real Madrid win Champions League Football Brilliant Bale breaks Liverpool hearts as Real Madrid win Champions League
Football: Liverpool sees red after Champions League final flop Football Liverpool sees red after Champions League final flop

Recommended Videos

Kwesi Nyantakyi Saga: Should FIFA ban Ghana 10 Years, so be it! - Sefa Kayi Kwesi Nyantakyi Saga Should FIFA ban Ghana 10 Years, so be it! - Sefa Kayi
Sports News: Nyantakyi not immune to prosecution – Foh-Amoaning Sports News Nyantakyi not immune to prosecution – Foh-Amoaning
Breaking News: Nana Addo orders arrest of GFA’s Kwesi Nyantakyi Breaking News Nana Addo orders arrest of GFA’s Kwesi Nyantakyi



Top Articles

1 Ogya! Countryman Songo speaks for the first time since Nyantakyi’s...bullet
2 Legend! Ronaldinho to marry two women on the same daybullet
3 Kwesi Nyantakyi CID Interrogation Sefa Kayi’s hint triggered...bullet
4 Jordan Ayew Ghanaian striker is 'seriously interesting' Scottish...bullet
5 UEFA Champions League Real Madrid name squad to face Liverpoolbullet
6 Zylofon Cash Premier League Results and scorers on match day 13bullet
7 UEFA Champions League Final Liverpool announce squad for...bullet
8 #UCL 138 partners Pulse Sports to give fans a Champions...bullet
9 Arturo Vidal Bayern Munich star could face up to ten...bullet
10 Number 12 Expose It is only a miracle that can save...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Watch how Essien and his Chelsea legends suffered 4-1 defeatbullet
2 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
3 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apartbullet
4 Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new sensationbullet
5 Watch the six-goal thriller between Aduana Stars and Rajabullet
6 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on Real...bullet
7 Video Black Satellites share the spoils with Algeriabullet
8 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
9 Video Watch Frank Acheampong 5th goal of the season for...bullet
10 Didier Drogba Chelsea legend jams to Stonebwoy and...bullet

Football

Egyptian fans flocked to watch their hero Mohamed Salah, only to see him forced off with injury
Football Egyptians root for Real Madrid after Salah forced off
Loris Karius had a night to forget as two costly errors ruined Liverpool's hopes of a sixth European Cup triumph
Football 'I really feel for him' -- Klopp agony as Karius howlers condemn Liverpool
Zidane has enjoyed a remarkable success as a coach on the European stage
Football Zidane lauds 'crazy' third consecutive Champions League title
Gareth Bale scored one of the greatest goals in Champions League history with a sensational overhead scissor kick
Football 'I need to play' -- Bale hints at Real exit after Champions League heroics