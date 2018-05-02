Home > Sports > Football >

Zidane says Champions League is 'in Real's DNA'


Football Zidane says Champions League is 'in Real's DNA'

Zinedine Zidane said the Champions League is "in Real Madrid's DNA" after his side hung on to deny Bayern Munich and move into their fourth final in five years.

  • Published:
Zinedine Zidane has led Real Madrid into their third consecutive Champions League final play

Zinedine Zidane has led Real Madrid into their third consecutive Champions League final

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Zinedine Zidane said the Champions League is "in Real Madrid's DNA" after his side hung on to deny Bayern Munich and move into their fourth final in five years.

Real earned the chance to win their third Champions League in a row after Karim Benzema's double strike and desperate last-minute defending gave them a 2-2 draw on the night and a 4-3 victory over the two legs of the semi-final.

Real have already seen bitter rivals Barcelona win the Spanish league this season, but Zidane said Europe's premier competition always brings the best out of his club, who have won it 12 times.

"It's in the DNA of the club. We never stop fighting up to the very last minute, just as the Bayern players did tonight."

Zidane said Benzema had more than earned his chance to start the match after the French striker was only a substitute in the first leg in Munich.

"He deserved to score, he has worked hard and he has never given anything less than his all.

"His game is always the same and he is always important for us. It was important for him that he scored tonight as well."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Football: Liverpool ready to stamp out Roman revival to reach Champions League final Football Liverpool ready to stamp out Roman revival to reach Champions League final
Essien played with a ‘destroyed’ knee at Real Madrid – Jose Mourinho reveals Essien played with a ‘destroyed’ knee at Real Madrid – Jose Mourinho reveals
Football: 'You have to suffer' - Zidane hails gritty Real win Football 'You have to suffer' - Zidane hails gritty Real win
Football: Flexible Firmino the catalyst for free-scoring Liverpool Football Flexible Firmino the catalyst for free-scoring Liverpool
Football: Benzema double strike sends Real into Champions League final Football Benzema double strike sends Real into Champions League final
Football: England players an 'easy' target, claims Kane Football England players an 'easy' target, claims Kane

Recommended Videos

Sports News: Amount involved in Zylofon sponsorship deal revealed Sports News Amount involved in Zylofon sponsorship deal revealed
Sports: Salah destroys Roma as Liverpool moves to champions league final Sports Salah destroys Roma as Liverpool moves to champions league final
Ghana Football: George Afriyie sacked as GFA vice president Ghana Football George Afriyie sacked as GFA vice president



Top Articles

1 U-16 Team Ex-Ghana defender appointed coach of Bayern Munichbullet
2 Ghana Premier League Results and scorers on match daybullet
3 Bebe! Andre Ayew's daughter is the cutest in this birthday postbullet
4 Adorable Here's a first photo you'll see of Gyan and wifebullet
5 Ex-Ghana International 7 things you need to know about Bayern...bullet
6 Ghana Premier League Watch highlight of Hearts of Oak's 0-1...bullet
7 Essien wasn’t just any player; he was my son – Jose Mourinhobullet
8 Ghana Premier League Watch Asante Kotoko fan weeping after...bullet
9 English Premier League Andre and Jordan Ayew feature as...bullet
10 Bayern Munich Defender We will beat Real Madrid for...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Watch Frank Acheampong 5th goal of the season for Chinese outfitbullet
2 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on Real Madrid Tvbullet
3 Video Watch how Kotoko defeated Dwarfs 2-1bullet
4 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
5 Video Watch how Hearts thrashed Kotoko eaxctly 18 years todaybullet
6 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed goal...bullet
7 Video This is how Aduana Stars were humiliated in Algeriabullet
8 New Club Gideon Baah's interview after completing move to...bullet
9 Video Watch top 10 Neymar goals of all-timebullet
10 Video ‘My baby girl is gone’- Songo shed tears over...bullet

Football

Jupp Heynckes' final European match in charge saw Bayern Munich fall just short
Football Heynckes says Bayern played best match for years
Mohamed Salah has scored 43 goals in all competitions in his first season at Anfield
Football Liverpool reaping benefits of mature Salah, says Klopp
Karim Benzema scored twice to send Real Madrid into their third consecutive Champions League final
Football Benzema scores twice against Bayern to send Real into Champions League final
Ghanaian Players Abroad Jose Mourinho loves Ghana and this is why