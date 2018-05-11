Home > Sports > Football >

Zidane sidesteps talk of Neymar Real move


Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane on Friday sidestepped talk of a bid for the world's most expensive footballer Neymar.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Paris Saint-Germain's Brazilian forward Neymar would be compatible Real coach Zinedine Zidane says

"I dont know, I don't think so. What we are thinking about at the moment is the Champions League final," Zidane told a press conference when asked about a possible move for the Paris Saint-Germain and Brazil star.

It's "normal that people talk," he added, "but I am not going there, because we are focusing on the season and the rest we will talk about later."

Zidane's squad take on Liverpool in the Champions League final in Kiev on May 26, looking to win the trophy for a third year in a row.

Pushed about whether Neymar would fit in to the Real setup and would be compatible with Cristiano Ronaldo, Zidane said, "the good ones are always compatible (with each other."

Real President Florentino Pérez has made no secret of his desire to recruit Neymar, sparking daily rumours of transfer moves for the Brazilian star who played for Spanish rivals Barcelona from 2013-2017 before moving to French champions PSG.

